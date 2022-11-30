Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams opens in Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jeni’s Splendid Creams is now open in Lane Parke’s Phase II in Mountain Brook Village.

Lane Parke has a new sweet spot.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams held a grand opening on Nov. 10, with a goal to serve amazing ice cream and build community.

“We are very intentional about where we open our shops,” said Kate Gentille, social media community and local PR manager for Jeni’s. “We look for walkable communities where we can become part of the fabric of the neighborhood. Lane Parke fits the bill. It felt like the right location to grow our community in Birmingham.”

Jeni’s was founded by James Beard Award winner Jeni Britton more than 20 years ago. The ice creams are built completely from scratch. Their flavors are made in partnership with makers and producers who supply their ingredients, from family-run dairies to farmers who grow fields of berries.

Jeni’s has a variety of signature flavors not found anywhere else. They include Brambleberry Crisp, Gooey Butter Cake, Darkest Chocolate, Salty Caramel and Brown Butter Almond Brittle, along with seasonal, limited-edition flavors. This year’s holiday flavors (available now) include new Cranberry Crumble, Boozy Eggnog, Pistachio Macaron, White Chocolate Peppermint and Mexican Hot Chocolate.

All of the ice creams can be served in their signature Buttercrisp Waffle Cone, and Jeni’s offers free samples all day, every day. Also available is an Ice Cream Flight, which includes 10 scoops of their signature ice creams.

Jeni’s has a customer rewards program, offers local delivery and offers shipping through the website.