Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream launches holiday flavors

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is launching a line of five holiday flavors, now available by the pint—in shops nationwide and online for nationwide shipping.

Customers can enjoy scoops of the Splendid Holiday flavors in shops now, while supplies last.

The lineup includes:

Merry Berry (NEW). Brambly berry buttermilk cream with amaretti cookies and raspberry coulis. A showstopper for anyone who loves berries.

Buckeye Frenzy (NEW). Like a peanut butter cream candy with a chocolate shell and crispy rice treat center. Inspired by the buckeye recipe of Jeni's friend's grandma Joyce.

Rum Ball (NEW AND DAIRY-FREE). Our rendition of a classic boozy truffle. Rum-soaked dark chocolate cream with tangerine and crumbled cake.

Boozy Eggnog. Back by popular demand! A rich egg custard with lots of nutmeg and whiskey from our friends at Uncle Nearest.

White Chocolate Peppermint. A swirl of pink and white peppermint with white chocolate freckles. A holiday classic.

This holiday Jenny's is also debuting their take on the classic Italian affogato—the L’affogato. It’s ice cream topped with two shots of a robust and smooth cold brew roasted just for us by Slingshot Coffee Co. The perfect balance of bitter and sweet. Creamy and rich in all the right ways, it's available now in scoop shops nationwide. Customers can enjoy any ice cream as a L’affogato, but we have a few favorite suggestions:

The Classico with Salty Caramel -Think of this as our house coffee. The butteriness and saltiness of our signature ice cream flavor blend perfectly with coffee.

Triple Mocha with Texas Sheet Cake- Our take on the classic coffee with chocolate combo (aka a mocha). We call it triple because there’s chocolate three ways in the flavor.

Toasted Almond Crunch with Brown Butter Almond Brittle- The nuttiness of the cold brew really shines in this one. So much so, it tastes almost like an amaretto (almond liqueur) coffee.

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is located in Mountain Brook at 931 Jemison Lane. Hours are Monday-Thursday from noon to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays noon to 11 p.m. They also offer take out and delivery options.