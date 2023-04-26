Jeni’s offers new ice cream flavor collection

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeni's Ice Cream. Jeni's Ice Cream new banana ice cream flavor × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jeni's Ice Cream. Prev Next

Banana Bread is one of those baking staples that is incredibly simple yet complex - found in a variety of cookbooks, coffee counters, grandma’s recipe book, TikTok, and more - each loaf seems to offer a new twist that makes it extra special. Add nuts or a hint of maple syrup, cinnamon or a handful (or two) of chocolate chips - Banana Bread is a dish that has stood the test of time, and is made to be customized.

Jeni’s Ice Cream founder, Jeni Britton, has perfected her homemade banana bread recipe and what better to put her spin on the classic than by doing what Jeni’s does best – turning it into an ice cream.

Jeni’s Homemade Banana Bread features ultra creamy banana custard, chocolate chip banana bread pieces, and lots of walnuts.

All of its fruity & nutty glory will be available with early access to rewards members from April 20 to 26, with the official scoop shop and e-commerce launch beginning April 27.

Jeni’s Ice Cream also shared a couple of events set for the coming months — the Everything Bagel and Mother's Day.

Everything Bagel returns on Thursday, May 11 where Jeni's is offering a limited-release bagel covered in cream cheese. Superfans can join the Splendid Rewards program for early access — including an early access event at all scoop shops on May 6 from 10 a.m. to shop open, and online for nationwide shipping May 6-10.

For Mother's Day, Jeni's is offering four different ice cream collections that they can ship directly to moms' doorsteps. The collections include Mother’s Day Collection (6-pint), Mother’s Day Collection (9-pint), Not Now, Mom’s Busy Collection and Sundae Brunch Collection. For more information, visit jenis.com/collections/mothers-day