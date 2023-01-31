Jeni’s upcoming Ice Cream for Breakfast Day celebration

× Expand Graphic courtesy of Kate Gentille.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is gearing up for its seventh annual Ice Cream for Breakfast Day gathering, officially bringing the celebration back to scoop shops in a big way — with a flavor drop, freebies, giveaways, and more.

The party will take place on international Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to noon (both Birmingham shops will be participating).

Guests can enjoy a victory lap for the favorite breakfast flavor: last year’s runaway hit, Maple Soaked Pancakes, returns to shops in scoops and pints on Feb. 4. Charged with fluffy pancake bites suspended in swirls of salted butter and real Vermont maple syrup ice creams, this flavor captures the spirit of the beloved morning meal. A 2022 Sofi Award winner for best new product, Maple Soaked Pancakes will be available for a limited time.

The first 50 Splendid Rewards members in line at every scoop shop will receive a super limited Ice Cream for Breakfast Day mug. Guests are encouraged to arrive early before doors open at 9 a.m., and to sign up for rewards on Jenis.com. A limited number of mugs will also be available for purchase.

Ten lucky customers who show up in their PJs will win a year of Pint Club, an ice cream subscription (four pints of ice cream delivered every month). To enter the giveaway, just take a photo at a scoop shop on the morning of Feb. 4, post and tag @jenisicecreams, and use the hashtag #icecreamforbreakfast

Jeni’s will have kids activities, including balloons and game pages for kids to color and a curated menu of our favorite breakfast pairings.

Customers can RSVP for the event here and find more details at jenis.com/icfb.