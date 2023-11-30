Lane Parke hosts grand opening

× Expand Photo courtesy of laneparke.com. A view of the shops at Lane Parke.

Lane Parke, the newest addition to Mountain Brook Village, held its grand opening on Nov. 9.

The 120,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space sits on 14 acres and features dozens of retail shops and restaurants.

According to Tori Krupa with Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the event included drinks and bites, and since the area is classified as an entertainment district, guests could enjoy to-go drinks while they shopped. There was also live music and children’s activities.

“This grand opening was set up like a market day,” Krupa said. “We asked each shop to have special or sales, and we had some giveaways. We encouraged people to go around and shop now that everything is open.”

There is one space still vacant, but Crumbl Cookies and Little Betty Steak Bar were the last two spots to open.

For more information, visit laneparke.com.