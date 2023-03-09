Lane Parke's new signature event is going to the dogs

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Lane Parke. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Lane Parke. Prev Next

Puppy Palooza, a new signature event at Lane Parke in Mountain Brook, will feature live music, a puppy photo booth, face painting, and all things puppies {and people} love on Saturday, March 18 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Lane Parke's new signature event is one you don’t want to miss and is just the beginning of year-long calendar events at the property. Puppy Palooza, in partnership with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, is a family-friendly event that will take place along Jemison Lane in Mountain Brook. More than 30 pup-friendly vendors will be featured in our Fido Marketplace including: Bring on the Pawty, A.edge Designs, Love Them Train Them, Humphreys Dog Resort, Wild Honey Flower Truck, and many more!

In addition to the Fido Marketplace, attendees will enjoy live music by Derek Day, complimentary kids activities and a fun splash zone sponsored by Mountainview Chem-Dry. The Greater Birmingham Humane Society will be on-site with adorable dogs available for adoption. Melt + Char Bar are among the list of vendors with both dog + adult treats.

“We are so excited to introduce one of our favorite Crawford Square events at Lane Parke, said Hollyann Luker, marketing associate for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors. Puppy Palooza is the ulti- mutt day out for both families and their pets. We know the Mountain Brook community will fall in love with this event!”

For more information, visit laneparke..com/events