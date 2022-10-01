Lane Parke wait is almost over

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Jonathan Gaines, left, of USA Striping holds the measuring tape with his foot while Jeffery Scott marks the asphalt with chalk in order to stripes crosswalk at Lane Parke, as Phase II of the project continues in Mountain Brook Village on Aug. 30.

A long-awaited, much-anticipated project in Mountain Brook is nearing completion.

While some of the businesses in Phase 2 of Lane Parke have already opened, an event to celebrate all of them, originally planned for the fall, has been moved to early 2023.

“We will still have a lot of retailers opening this fall,” said Suzanna Edwards, vice president of marketing for Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors, the group handling the leasing and management of the property. “There will be a lot of different grand openings leading up a large grand opening celebration once everything is open.”

The mixed-use development will include a blend of restaurants, clothing retailers and health-related businesses. It is anchored by the Publix Greenwise Market, the Grand Bohemian Hotel and 257 luxury apartment units.

As of press time, there were three of 18 total spaces still available for lease. The lineup of current tenants includes:

► Onward Reserve

► Mountain Brook Eyecare

► Basecoat on Fifth

► tasc Performance

► Crumbl Cookies

► Massage Envy

► Ladybird Taco

► Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

► Regions Bank

► Gunn Dermatology

► Starbucks

► MARO by Abhi

► Sons Donuts

► Little Buckhead Blue

► Melt

► Ignite Cycle

► Clean Juice

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors CEO Sam Heide said the company has been involved with the Lane Parke project for several years.

“We leased and managed Phase 1 and have been responsible for attracting the tenants for Phase 2 of the shopping center,” Heide said.

Heide said they were able to lease enough space in order for owners and developers to achieve their goals to break ground and begin construction after Phase 1.

Heide said that they were selective and thoughtful during the process, and he believes that is reflected in the quality tenants. They will continue to be selective in finding complementary tenants for the remaining spaces.

“Mountain Brook Village has really become quite a dining destination,” Heide said. “We feel we knew what the community wanted. The food and beverage offerings, apparel offerings and health and wellness offerings coming to Phase 2 are really a nice fit and compliment to one another.”

Several of the stores, including tasc Performance, Onward Reserve, Ladybird Taco and Little Buckhead Blue, are all the first locations of the franchises in the state.

“People have talked about this quite a bit for a long time, and I think the excitement level is pretty high,” Heide said. “I think people are really pleased to see it complete, I know I am. As a citizen of Mountain Brook, it’s a great compliment and completion of what's been a project a long time in the making.”