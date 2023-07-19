Little Betty Steak Bar to open in Lane Parke

Revival Restaurant Group is bringing their newest concept to Lane Parke.

Little Betty Steak Bar, billed as "an elegant, first-rate steakhouse and bar with a lively environment beautifully built to make you feel at home," will be located at 1011 Jemison Lane in Mountain Brook.

Chef Kyle Biddy, a native of Atlanta, has curated a menu with influences from Italian and Japanese cuisine. He is known for his innovative and flavorful creations while sticking to his southern roots.

× Expand Kyle Biddy. Photo courtesy of Revival Restaurant Group.

“We wanted to create something new and exciting while sticking to the classics of what we know people love,” Biddy said. “From crudo to handmade pasta, petite cuts to large format steaks, you’ll certainly find something you’ll want to experience again and again. A scratch-made kitchen tastes better, and we're excited to bring you something that represents an elevated experience in a beautiful and fun environment.”

The public is invited to sign up for the restaurant's email list to be informed of activities, latest offerings, special events, and more.

Revival Restaurant Group owns and operates restaurants in the Birmingham, Nashville and Atlanta areas.

For more information about Little Betty Steak Bar, or to join our exclusive email list, please visit www.littlebettysteakbar.com. The restaurant is hiring for management positions and those interested can apply at: littlebettysteakbar.com/hiring.