Mathnasium of Mountain Brook helps kids study during pandemic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mathnasium. A student takes advantage of the space at Mathnasium of Mountain Brook to study during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mathnasium, a national chain of learning centers, is offering a new service to parents and students called “Prime Study Space.” In daily sessions, children who are doing distance learning are given a safe, comfortable space to study and work on assignments.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, many parents are forced to balance their jobs and other duties with the need to oversee their children’s distance or virtual learning.

“As parents, we know how difficult it is to try to work while trying to make sure our children are focusing on online classes,” said Tracey Guidry, center director of Mathnasium of Mountain Brook.

“They’re already worried about getting to work and keeping their families safe as possible, so the added pressure of teaching their kids is overwhelming for a lot of parents,” she said.

But now Mathnasium, in Mountain Brook and around the United States, is offering a new service to parents and students during the pandemic.

Mathnasium of Mountain Brook is hosting daily sessions called “Prime Study Space” to provide families a safe, comfortable space for children to study and work on assignments.

Background-checked facilitators keep students ages 6 and older on task in all subjects, giving parents some much needed help.

Prime Study Space offers internet access and a private desk with a power outlet for each child.

The program “provides a safe environment staffed by trained facilitators whose only focus is to keep students on task in all subject areas, and not just math,” Guidry said.

“If there is another subject, we can jump in and help,” she said.

Mathnasium of Mountain Brook, which opened in 2018, is part of a franchise operation with over 1,000 learning centers worldwide.

Teaching kids focus and time management is important to both parents and students, Guidry said.

“In school they have to be in a certain class at a certain time, and the other students are going with them,” she said. “But online, there is no bell ringing. We have to keep them on task.”

“Even for the older kids at home there is a lack of focus and a lack of time management,” Guidry said.

Due to COVID-19, Mathnasium of Mountain Brook continues to follow strict social distancing and disinfecting protocols, including mask and temperature checks.

“We are being very respectful of CDC guidelines and making sure we don’t have too many kids,” Guidry said.

The facilitator-to-student ratio is 1:7 or better and space is limited.

At the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, the center was forced to close, but the staff was primed to make a nearly seamless transition to virtual learning, Guidry said.

“We went immediately online because we already had Mathnasium at Home,” she said.

The center reopened about two months ago, she said.

The children benefit from Prime Study Space at least in part due to the “laidback, comfortable environment” at the center, Guidry said.

“I am very careful about the instructors I hire,” she said. “They must have mathematical ability, but what they lack in math I can teach them, but the personality I cannot teach. They are very warm, very personable. They try to make it as enjoyable as possible.”

The students also have a tutor in the room with them, unlike an online environment.

“This gives them the opportunity to ask a person to take the time to work with them on their answers,” Guidry said.

Prime Study Space morning sessions run for four hours each weekday, from 8 a.m. to noon. Afternoon sessions are held from noon-3 p.m.

Regular Mathnasium students come into the center from 3-7 p.m.

Mathnasium of Mountain Brook is located at 2737 U.S. 280, Suite 141A.

For more information, call 205-437-1111 or go to mathnasium.com/mountainbrook.