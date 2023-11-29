MBHS senior earns Eagle Scout rank

× Expand Photo courtesy of Frederic Smith Jr. Frederic L. Smith III became an Eagle Scout in October.

In October, Frederic L. Smith III, a senior at Mountain Brook High School, was awarded Scouting’s highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Smith is a member of Boy Scout Troop 53, chartered to St. Peter’s Anglican Church in the Vulcan District of the Greater Alabama Council BSA.

For his Eagle project, Smith planned and led a group of volunteers in the construction of an outdoor blessing box at St. Mary’s-on-the-Highlands Episcopal Church. He is a parishioner at St. Mary’s and part of the church’s youth group.

Smith has been an active member of Troop 53, holding multiple leadership positions before ultimately being elected assistant senior patrol leader. He is a member of the Coosa Order of the Arrow Lodge.

In the summer of 2021, Smith completed a 12-day backpacking trek in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains of northern New Mexico at Philmont Scout Ranch, with a crew from Troop 53. Smith served as the wilderness guide for his crew at Philmont.

– Submitted by Frederic Smith Jr.