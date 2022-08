× Expand Emily Jensen

A “Meet and Greet” with the Mountain Brook City Council candidates will be held on Tuesday, Aug.16 on the lawn of Mountain Brook City Hall from 6-7:30 p.m.

Guests will have an opportunity to meet the candidates, other city leadership, as well as the new Director of the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce, Emily Jensen.

The event will take place one week before the municipal election on Aug. 23.