Melt celebrates first year at Lane Parke

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Melt in Mountain Brook marked one year in its brick-and-mortar location in Lane Parke in May.

The story of Melt begins with a food truck called “Matilda,” serving grilled cheese sandwiches around downtown Birmingham. Now co-owners Paget Pizitz and Harriet Despinakis are marking their first anniversary in their Lane Parke brick-and-mortar location.

Despinakis, a Mountain Brook native, has been co-owner of several Birmingham restaurants, including Ocean and Fancy’s on 5th. Pizitz worked in New York for a decade as a corporate recruiter, specializing in fashion, before deciding to move closer to home.

The duo’s partnership began with the food truck and grew steadily from there.

“The response was so tremendous that after several months, we began looking for a more permanent spot. We landed in Avondale and simply loved our time there,” Pizitz said. “While we do miss our old stomping grounds, we are delighted to have a new home in Lane Parke.”

The classic grilled cheese is the foundation of the menu, with various toppings such as the Ole Smokey (turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato), the Flyin’ Hawaiian (ham, habanero jack cheese, pineapple) or the chicken pesto. But you can also find a Rueben, a Cuban and cheeseburger among the other sandwiches on the menu, along with chips, salads and beer-battered fries. Starters include nachos, fried pickles, mac & cheese stuffed egg rolls and honey-baked goat cheese.

“As we have always said, ‘Who doesn't like grilled cheese?’ Our food puts smiles on faces, both young and old,” Pizitz said.

Melt welcomes families, including dogs, at its Lane Parke location. Tuesday nights feature trivia, Wednesdays have live music and half-priced bottles of wine and Thursdays feature $5 margaritas.

“The restaurant industry has become increasingly challenging over the last few years, and to still be thriving is something that makes us proud. We look forward to celebrating many more anniversaries in Mountain Brook,” Pizitz said.

Melt also has locations in Hoover and Huntsville. The Lane Parke restaurant is located at 1011 Jemison Lane and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For menus and more information, visit ilovemelt.com/lanepark.