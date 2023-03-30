Mountain Brook Business Happenings - April 2023

Now Open

Combs Village Healthcare is now open. Bryan Combs, a family and orthopedic nurse practitioner, and his team provide healthcare, hydration, disease management and more. The facility welcomes walk-ins and appointments. 205-407-4707

The Beaufort Bonnet Company's signature store, Little Buckhead Blue, recently opened its first store in the state in Lane Parke. The store offers upscale items for babies and children and is based in Atlanta.

Mountain Brook Eye Care, the family-owned optometry practice led by Dr. Jeremy Edgerly and his wife Chelsey, recently opened in Lane Parke. They are open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday by appointment only. 205-341-9595

News and Accomplishments

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea President & CEO Bill Bowron, a Mountain Brook resident, has been elected to serve as Chairman of the Tea Association of the United States for the 2022-24 term. Bowron previously served the association twice as chairman (1999-2000) and (2014-2017). He has served as a board member for a total of 18 years and was twice editor of the association’s Recommendations For the Preparation of Iced and Hot Tea, jointly issued by the Tea Association of the U.S.A., Inc. and the National Restaurant Association.

Tommy Sisson, CPA, Managing Member of Warren Averett’s Birmingham office, has been appointed to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors for the Birmingham Zoo. Sisson has served on the Board of Directors in various capacities for over ten years. His term as Chair will last two years. “It is an honor to serve as the Chair for the Birmingham Zoo,” said Sisson. “I’ve held a special place in my heart for animals since I was a child and regularly visited the Birmingham Zoo with my family. The zoo team does an incredible job of inspiring passion for animals and conservation of nature through innovative programs and many hands-on experiences for people of all ages. The Birmingham Zoo has an exciting future, and I am excited to see it grow and thrive.” Sisson has been with Warren Averett for 40 years.

LAH, a residential and commercial real estate company, has joined the Sotheby's International Realty network. LAH has offices at 1969 Braddock Drive in Hoover, 1760 Oxmoor Road in Homewood and 2850 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook. 205-870-8580

Anniversaries

Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery celebrated their 23rd anniversary last month. From facial procedures to medspa treatments, the practice offers advanced, cutting-edge technology to address and refine a myriad of cosmetic ailments. Both surgical and non-surgical solutions are available to handle varying degrees of concerns. 205-930-9595

Town & Country Clothes recently celebrated 80 years in business with a ribbon cutting. The staff provides personal service tailored to each customer’s style and fit considerations and offers essential wardrobe staples and unique fashion items to help you create your perfect look. 205-871-7909

A’mano, a lifestyle gallery located in the heart of Mountain Brook recently celebrated their 25th year in business. “We are beyond grateful to the Birmingham community for allowing us to be a large part of their lives for the past 25 years,” said Lynn Ritchie, founder and owner of A’mano. “In honor of our anniversary, we are saying thanks to our community with a celebration. We are looking forward to the next 25 years.” A’mano prides itself on being a lifestyle shop that focuses on creating a welcoming and truly unique shopping experience for each customer. Everything in A’mano must fit one of the following criteria: it must be handmade, one-of-a-kind, or exhibit great design. 205-871-9093

Mayfield College Advising recently celebrated its five- year anniversary. They offer a personalized, pragmatic, and stress-reducing approach to the college admissions process. Growing demand for college application guidance led founder Ginger Mayfield to expand and hire Director of Operations and essay specialist Meredith Robinson. 205-238-9411

Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. The restaurant chain has a location at 2737 U.S. 280. 205-870-0455