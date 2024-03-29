Mountain Brook Business Happenings - April 2024

Personnel Moves

RealtySouth has added Kristi Logan to its Crestline office at 105 Euclid Ave. 205-335-8975

Anniversaries

The Cook Store, 2841 Cahaba Road, is celebrating 25 years of selling products for cooking and entertaining, including kitchenware, bakeware, cookware, kitchen tools and pottery. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-879-5277

Hello Bakery has been whipping up cookies, cakes and small-batch ice creams for one year at 1109 Dunston Ave. Pastry chef and bakery owner Wim Miree takes great pride in making this location his one and only. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-201-5668

Taziki's Cafe has been serving Mediterranean cuisine at 2737 U.S. 280 for 26 years. Taziki’s is focused on community, families sharing a healthy meal together and crafting authentic Greek dishes with farm-fresh ingredients, including pitas and salads. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. 205-870-0455

Leaf & Petal, a botanical shop at 2817 Cahaba Road #2322, has been open for 50 years. The business strives to maintain old-fashioned customer service with one-on-one attention for each customer and offers a wide variety of plants, garden and yard décor, pots and more. 205-871-3832

A'Mano Gifts, 281 Rele St., has been selling gifts for 26 years. The lifestyle gallery specializes in handmade and one-of-a-kind items. Open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-871-9093

× Expand Town and Country Clothes

Town and Country Clothes has been in business for 81 years. The store at 74 Church St. offers a carefully chosen collection of clothing for women, by multiple featured designers. Shoppers can visit Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-871-7909

Rousso Adams Facial Plastic Surgery is celebrating 24 years in Mountain Brook. Dr. Daniel Rousso and Dr. Austin Adams provide both surgical and non-surgical procedures for patients, and their facility also offers hair, skin resurfacing and other med-spa services. The office at 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 300W, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-930-9595

For one year, Mountain Brook Eye Care has been serving the community at 921 Jemison Lane. Dr. Jeremy Edgerly has more than 10 years of experience providing adult and pediatric eye exams, contact lens and glasses fittings, emergency eye care and more. The office also offers luxury frames and sunglasses. 205-341-9595

Little Buckhead Blue has been open at 341 Rele St. in Lane Parke for one year. Shoppers can find upscale items for babies and children. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-834-8078

Combs Village Healthcare, 600 Olde English Lane, Suite 100, is celebrating one year serving the Mountain Brook community. The clinic offers primary care visits, sick visits, hydration services, sports medicine and more. Office hours are Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 205-407-4707