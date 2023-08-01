Mountain Brook Business Happenings - August 2023

Now Open

Condado Tacos has opened in the former Newk's space in Cahaba Village at 2800 Cahaba Village Place, Space 130. This will be the restaurant's first location in the state. The menu features build-your-own taco options and sides, cocktails and more. 205-533-6007

Personnel Moves

Zach Edwards is now the clinic director of TherapySouth Crestline at 205 Country Club Park. He said: “I enjoy using my PT skills to help patients return to doing an activity they previously were unable to do. Whether that’s a return to playing a competitive sport at a high level or simply being able to place a cup back into the overhead cabinet. Seeing a patient’s face light up with excitement makes coming to work every day very easy.” 205-871-0777

News and Accomplishments

KC Projects Public Relations, founded and led by Mountain Brook resident Krista Conlin Robinson, was recently named Top Public Relations Agency of the Year in the boutique category by Ragan’s PR Daily Awards. 205-807-0834

Sarah Robinson, CEO and head concierge for HUM Executive Concierge Agency, has announced the company has received its Women Business Enterprise certification. HUM Concierge, based in Mountain Brook, is the only Women Business Enterprise-certified concierge/lifestyle management company in the Southeast. 205-578-2024

Anniversaries

Home with Hechart celebrated three years of business on July 11. The design team at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, curates collections of furniture, decor and gifts. 205-202-3133