Mountain Brook Business Happenings - December 2023

Now Open

As of press time, The Crumbl location in Mountain Brook held its grand opening and ribbon cutting at 360 Rele St. on Nov. 17. The sweet shop offers gourmet cookies in a variety of flavors that change daily. 205-719-2869

The Lane Parke shopping center held its grand opening celebration on Nov. 9 and featured live music, kids' activities, food and drinks and retailer deals and giveaways. As of press time, there was only one more spot available inside the property.

Maro — a new Chef Abhi restaurant serving Asian fusion in a casual atmosphere — held its grand opening at Lane Parke on Oct. 11. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers dine-in, take out and delivery options. 205-238-5360

News and Accomplishments

Dana Wolter of Dana Wolter Interiors, Inc., has signed a coffee table book deal with Gibbs Smith Books to be published in 2025. The pages will be filled with several projects never seen before on social media along with a few homes from the past that greatly embed their mantra of a livable, timeless home. DWI, an award-winning interior design firm located at 2713 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook, specializes in elegant and livable turnkey homes across the United States.

Personnel Moves

Wesley Parker has joined RealtySouth as a real estate agent at the company’s Crestline office at 105 Euclid Ave. 205-266-1933

× Expand Heather Anthony

Heather Anthony has moved her Realtor’s license from Ray & Poynor to ARC Realty, Alabama’s largest privately owned real estate brokerage. 205-222-0178

Anniversaries

Compassionate Crossings is celebrating its first anniversary. Dr. Lindsay Floyd, a Hoover resident who graduated Hoover High School in 1999 and the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in 2007, founded the business to offer pet euthanasia services in the home of pets. The service operates primarily on weeknights, weekends and most holidays and gives pet owners an option for this service when their primary veterinary clinic is closed. 205-317-6747

Heidi Cat is celebrating one year of preserving couples’ wedding memories. They create works of art by preserving bridal bouquets and wedding flowers in resin. 205-588-0305

The employees of Always Best Care are celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. The Mountain Brook-based company is recognized as one of the top women-owned businesses in the Birmingham metropolitan area. Always Best Care is the only homecare company in Alabama to be accredited by the Accreditation Commission of Healthcare for companion and aide services. They are also accredited by the National Association for Home Care and Hospice and were recently named by Caring.com as one of the nation’s top-rated in-home care agencies. 205-874-9730

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road, Suite 210, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary and held a special ribbon cutting in conjunction with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce. 205-870-1121