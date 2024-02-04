Mountain Brook Business Happenings - February 2024

Now Open

Crestline Pet Care PC, associated with Village Pet Care PC, is now serving patients in their Mountain Brook location at 253 Country Club Park. They provide extensive veterinary care to small animals in Mountain Brook and surrounding areas. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. 205-582-2013

Anniversaries

Ruby Ansley Interiors, 2806 Petticoat Lane, recently celebrated their 60th anniversary. They provide professional design services by working with architects, builders and expert craftsmen to create the client’s dream space. They work with both residential and commercial clients. 205-871-8294

Great American Cookie and Marble Slab Creamery are celebrating their fourth year in their Cahaba Village location at 3000 Cahaba Village Place, Suite 120. 205-573-6115

Total Fitness Consultants is celebrating two years at their location at 2833 Culver Road in Mountain Brook. They have a dedicated team of certified trainers ready to help create a personalized training plan for you to achieve your fitness goals. 205-783-1113

Chop N Fresh recently celebrated its two-year anniversary at 291 Rele St. in Lane Parke. They are committed to clean food and clean ingredients in their salads and grain bowls. 205-438-6655

Rheumatology Associates has been open at 12 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook for one year. They offer a wide variety of in-house services including digital imaging, bone density (DXA), phlebotomy with in-house laboratory facilities, a dedicated infusion center and wellness infusions. They are open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. 205-933-0320

SmartBank recently celebrated its one-year anniversary at their Mountain Brook location, 101 Office Park Drive. This location is a full retail bank, offering patrons everyday banking solutions they might need to meet their financial goals. 659-599-0384