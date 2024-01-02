Mountain Brook Business Happenings - January 2024

News and Accomplishments

× Expand Crestline Bagel Company

Food website The Daily Meal has recently called Crestline Bagel Company, 66-B Church St., the “Best Bagel Shop in Alabama.” Crestline Bagel, which also has locations in Cahaba Heights and downtown Birmingham, is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. 205-871-4583

Personnel Moves

Regions Financial Corp., which has branches at 35 Church St. and 2721 Culver Road, announced that Ward Cheatham is retiring as head of corporate specialized banking and a member of Regions’ executive leadership team, effective Jan. 1. Cheatham joined Regions in 1996 as a commercial real estate executive and has served in a variety of leadership roles. He is being succeeded by Joel Stephens, who has been the company’s head of corporate and institutional markets. Stephens joined Regions in 2008 to lead the real estate capital markets group and was named head of capital markets in 2019. Rit Amin, a veteran banker of nearly 30 years who joined Regions in 2013 as head of corporate and institutional markets, will succeed Stephens. Amin has led teams providing clients with advisory and capital-raising expertise across a variety of industries and capital markets, including loan, fixed income and equity markets. 205-766-8000

RealtySouth has added Meagan Phillips (205-602-7929) as a real estate agent at the company’s Crestline office at 105 Euclid Ave. and Paris Hunter (251-716-1752) as an agent at the Mountain Brook Village office at 2807 Cahaba Road.

Anniversaries

The Morning Sickness Clinic, 2700 U.S. 280, Suite 240E, recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. They treat morning sickness and hyperemesis gravidarum and offer vitamin and electrolyte replacement for pregnant patients. 205-772-9595

HomeRN has been providing concierge caregiving services out of their Crestline location, 127 Oak St., for one year. They care for patients in the comfort of their own homes and provide nursing care and sitter services. 205-644-2906

Gunn Dermatology has been serving patients at their Lane Parke location, 391 Rele St., for one year. They specialize in medical, surgical, laser and cosmetic dermatology. 205-415-7536

Paige Albright Orientals, 2814 Petticoat Lane #2320, is celebrating its 26th year in business helping customers choose the perfect rug for their space. They take pride in sourcing the most unique and antique rugs from around the world. 205-877-3232

Crestline Village Dentistry, 244 Country Club Park, is celebrating 16 years in business. They provide general, family, cosmetic and emergency dental care for their patients. 205-870-5700