Mountain Brook Business Happenings - July 2023

Relocations and Renovations

Owner Eric Clay McClain is moving Barton-Clay from Cahaba Road to a 1,700-square-foot space at 330 Rele Street in Lane Parke. Barton-Clay has been in business in Mountain Brook since 1987. 205-871-7060

News and Accomplishments

homeRN Birmingham, 127 Oak St., now offers IV therapy from the comfort of home. A nurse practitioner will complete a concierge telehealth visit and recommend a custom cocktail to fit clients’ health, beauty, and wellness needs. IV therapy is offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled by phone. 205-354-7115

Personnel Moves

The Grand Bohemian Gallery welcomes Michael Berna as their new gallery director. Michael comes from New York City, where he spent many years working at high-end galleries on Madison Avenue. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience. 205-203-4714

× Expand Guy Hunt

Community Bank, with offices in its Birmingham region at 813 Shades Creek Parkway #100 and 8001 Liberty Parkway, has hired Guy Hunt as a vice president. Hunt has more than 16 years of financial experience in the Birmingham market and will focus on assisting commercial clients with lending and deposit solutions. The Oxford, Alabama, native is a member of the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club and graduate of the Leadership Hoover Class of 2023. 205-709-8950

Anniversaries

Davenport’s Pizza Palace, 2837 Cahaba Road, is celebrating its 59th year. 205-879-8603

Golden Age Wine, the neighborhood wine shop and bar in Mountain Brook, is celebrating its fourth anniversary this month. 205-848-8877

The pizza restaurant Post Office Pies is celebrating its third anniversary in its Lane Parke location. The restaurant’s other location is in Avondale. 205-848-2092

Dr. Holly Gunn, a board-certified dermatologist and Mountain Brook resident, is celebrating the third anniversary of her practice, Gunn Dermatology, in Crestline Village. She also has a practice in Mountain Brook Village at 391 Rele St. 205-848-8877

Dentist Kevin J. Alexander is celebrating 34 years in business. The practice offers general and family dentistry, along with cosmetic dentistry, veneers, implants, dentures and more. 205-871-7361