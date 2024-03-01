Mountain Brook Business Happenings - March 2024

Now Open

The Rougaroux has recently opened a second location at 2716 Culver Road in Mountain Brook. The restaurant boasts a Cajun theme while providing guests with their fill of po'boys, gumbo and other New Orleans favorites. The new location offers indoor and outdoor seating, and opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday. 205-518-6677

Clean Juice of Lane Parke has recently reopened as the Organic Café. The restaurant at 1081 Jemison Lane will continue to offer the same healthy menu options with many of the same menu items. Smoothies, wraps, wellness shots, smothered toast, acai bowls and salads are all crafted with fresh, organic ingredients. 205-922-9065

Relocations and Renovations

The Chick-fil-A in Eastwood Village has been newly renovated. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for the restaurant's 16th year in business and to highlight the renovation. 205-957-2229

News and Accomplishments

HomeRN recently launched a new service option: in-home urgent care visits. These bring all the essential elements of a traditional urgent care experience straight to the client's home, with an overall assessment, testing, diagnosis and treatment provided by a nurse or nurse practitioner. Their Birmingham office at 127 Oak St. services Mountain Brook, Vestavia and Homewood. 205-644-2906

Personnel Moves

Susan Billingsley has joined RealtySouth as a real estate agent at the Mountain Brook office at 105 Euclid Ave. 205-223-3928

Anniversaries

Watkins Branch Bourbon and Brasserie has been open at 2708 Culver Road in Mountain Brook for four years. The restaurant menu is inspired by the traditional French brasserie, offering small robust plates paired with concentrated cocktails. 205-593-4403

TherapySouth has served the community of Mountain Brook and surrounding areas for 16 years. The clinic, with locations at 205 Country Club Park and 3800 River Run Drive, Suite 102, provides orthopedic physical therapy, hand therapy, wellness programs and more.

205-871-0777, 205-970-2350,

Marguerite's Conceits opened its doors in 1993, making this year number 31. The gift shop at 2406 Canterbury Road is a bed and bath boutique offering linens, candles, bath and body products, pajamas and more. 205-879-2730

Sol Y Luna has been specializing in tapas and tequila for over 26 years and is located at 920 Lane Parke Court. The menu offers more than 30 premium tequilas paired with unique and flavorful tapas, or "small plates." 205-407-4797

Ladybird Taco has been open at 300 Rele St. in Mountain Brook for just over a year. The restaurant serves house-made tortillas, along with salsa, salads, queso and breakfast tacos. 205-382-8871

MELT recently celebrated its one-year anniversary at 1011 Jemison Lane in Lane Parke. The dining establishment is known for toasted sandwiches giving an interesting twist to the traditional grilled cheese. 205-917-5000