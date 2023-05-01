Mountain Brook Business Happenings - May 2023

News and Accomplishments

Bin There Dump That, a residential dumpster rental franchise company with locations in the U.S. and Canada, has been recognized by Forbes HOME as a Best Dumpster Rental Company for 2023. Local entrepreneur Chad Ezell is the owner of the Bin There Dump That Birmingham East location. Forbes Home Improvement editorial team commended Bin There Dump That for the “most thorough services included in a residential dumpster rental package, including driveway protection and sweep up after every job.” 205-406-5850

Personnel Moves

× Expand Photo courtesy of UAB Media Relations.

The University of Alabama at Birmingham Health System, which includes UAB Plastic Surgery of Mountain Brook, has filled two senior positions in its leadership team. Brenda Carlisle was named CEO of UAB Hospital, and Susan Jennings has been named the chief financial officer for the Health System. Both had been serving in their respective roles in an interim capacity. Before assuming the position as interim CEO in November 2022, Carlisle had been vice president of clinical operations for UAB Hospital since 2017. Prior to joining UAB, Carlisle was chief operating officer, vice president of patient care services and vice president of operations at Brookwood Medical Center. She has more than 30 years of experience in nursing management and health care operations in medical facilities throughout Alabama and Florida. Jennings has more than 35 years of experience within the healthcare industry serving in a variety of roles focused on organizational financial health and strategic financial decision-making. Her responsibilities include financial reporting and budgeting for the Health System and UAB Hospital, as well as overseeing any debt/financing initiatives across the enterprise. She joined UAB in 2006. Prior to being named interim CFO of the Health System, she had been CFO of UAB Hospital since November 2018. Before that, she spent 21 years with Ascension Health in Birmingham, serving in several financial roles that culminated as vice president of Seton Health Corp. 205-871-4440

Anniversaries

Two Maids, the leading residential cleaning franchise and part of Home Franchise Concepts, marked 20th year in business. In the two decades since the brand’s inception, Two Maids has opened doors to franchise owners across more than 100 markets in the country. They serve many areas in the metro Birmingham area. 659-678-0038

The Travel Studio, owned by travel advisors Anne Liles and Reagan Stone, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. The women founded The Travel Studio to capture their love for travel and curated finds while creating an innovative and inspiring space for independent travel advisors. Clients can also shop items on the store's website. 205-201-0432

Key Circle Commons, a cocktail lounge in English Village, is celebrating its one-year anniversary this month. 205-460-1088

Eleven Eleven, a women's athleisure boutique offering a curated selection of high-fashion, functional women's clothing, is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month. 205-423-5071

Steinway Piano Gallery Birmingham is celebrating its one-year anniversary at its English Village location. The gallery has 3,000 square feet of showroom space and a lounge area. 205-822-3331

The fashion boutique Milla, located in the heart of Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its fourth anniversary. The shop offers clothing, shoes, jewelry and handbags. 205-407-4745

Brogue and Cuff Clothiers is celebrating its 21st anniversary. Owner Greg Brown opened the store in 2002 when he recognized the need for a clothing company that would help clients build wardrobes to best suit their individual lifestyles. 205-803-2202

The Lane Parke location of X4 Fitness is celebrating its second anniversary. The gym offers high-intensity interval training. 205-771-0256

Empower Counseling & Coaching, offering counseling and life coaching for teenagers and adults, is celebrating its fourth anniversary. 205-730-6570

Family owned and operated since 1964, Davenport's Pizza Palace is celebrating its 59th anniversary. The restaurant offers a family atmosphere with pizza, salad and beverages. 205-879-8603