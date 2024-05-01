Mountain Brook Business Happenings - May 2024

News and Accomplishments

Regions, with branches at 35 Church St. and 2721 Culver Road, was named a silver winner in the Learning Marketer of the Year competition at the 2024 Degreed Visionary Awards, given out by the Degreed enterprise learning experience platform. The award recognizes companies for aligning professional development with business strategies. 205-766-8000

The Atlanta Decorative Arts Center named Dana Wolter of Dana Wolter Interiors as one of the 2024 finalists for the Southeast Designers and Architect of the Year Awards. These awards are designed to shine a light on the industry’s most innovative rising stars, whose ideas and techniques are reshaping the design landscape. Dana Wolter Interiors is at 2713 Cahaba Road. 205-938-4848

Personnel Moves

The Welch Group has welcomed Cory Reamer as a financial advisor. The company, located at 3940 Montclair Road, specializes in retirement planning and investment management. 205-879-5001

Regions Bank, with branches at 35 Church St. and 2721 Culver Road, has named John Jordan as the head of retail for its Consumer Banking Group. Jordan will lead an organization of more than 7,500 Regions Bank associates. He comes to Regions from Bank of America, where he spent more than 20 years in retail banking and wealth management. As head of retail for Regions Bank, Jordan reports directly to Kate Danella, head of consumer banking. His appointment was effective April 1. 205-766-8000

Anniversaries

HUM Concierge is celebrating one year providing luxury services for busy clients. The company provides personal, corporate and real estate services, including personal shoppers, travel coordinators, household task assistance and more. The business is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-578-2024

Empower Counseling and Coaching, 4 Office Park Circle #306, has been serving clients for five years. The counselors at Empower serve teenage or adult clients dealing with anxiety, depression, PTSD and other mental and behavioral health issues. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-730-6570

X4 Fitness has been open in Lane Parke for three years. The gym offers 40-minute group classes to meet all ability and fitness levels. There are three membership levels from which to choose, and you can book a free class online. 205-771-0256

Brogue and Cuff has been outfitting men for 22 years out of its English Village location at 1905 Cahaba Road. Customers can have custom suits, formal attire, casual attire and other clothing items made by hand to fit their lifestyle. Men can be fitted in the store or at their home, by appointment. 205-803-2202

Milla Boutique has been open at 2405 Montevallo Road for five years. The women’s clothing boutique offers a wide range of handpicked clothing items, handbags, shoes and other accessories. You can shop online or in store Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-407-4745

Key Circle Commons has been serving small plates and cocktails for two years at 2010 Cahaba Road in English Village. The lounge’s menu includes as many local ingredients as possible. Customers can stop by Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. 205-460-1088

The Travel Studio, 2012 Cahaba Road, has been open in English Village for two years. Luxury travel advisors Anne Liles and Ragan Stone have put their travel knowledge, trip planning, worldwide connections and retail under one roof. Clients can shop and have an advisor plan their upcoming trip. 205-202-9441

Steinway Piano Gallery celebrates two years at 2000 Cahaba Road, Suite 100, in English Village. The business provides piano sales, tuning, repairs, appraisal and even rentals. 205-822-3331

Women’s athleisure boutique Eleven Eleven, 2411 Montevallo Road, has been outfitting customers for six years. The store offers athletic tops, bottoms, outerwear, exercise accessories and more. Shop online or in store Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 205-423-5071