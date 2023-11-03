Mountain Brook Business Happenings - November 2023

Relocations and Renovations

Drew Carter has relocated his State Farm insurance office from 15 Office Park Circle in Mountain Brook to a freestanding office in the former Wells Fargo bank branch at 2521 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills. The office has five employees.

205-868-1103

News and Accomplishments

Scenthound is adding a fourth location in the Birmingham market. Following locations in Lee Branch, Mountain Brook and Hoover, the next location will be opening in Trussville in late December or early January. Embedded in the name, Scenthound focuses on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: skin, coat, ears, nails and teeth. Monthly memberships, starting at $35, include a bath, ear cleaning, nail clip and teeth brushing. Haircuts and other services can be added on as needed. The Mountain Brook store is located at 354 Hollywood Blvd.

Alabama Power launched a new mobile app to residential customers in October. With the new app, customers can enjoy the convenience and efficiency of managing their accounts on-the-go with multiple new and updated features.

800-245-2244

Anniversaries

Taco Mama is celebrating its 12th anniversary this month. Its first location opened in November 2011 at 63 Church St. in Crestline Village. The restaurant chain has since expanded to 10 locations across Alabama.

The women’s clothing store Village Sportswear, 2421 Montevallo Road in Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its 58th anniversary. 205-879-5748

Over the Mountain Pediatrics, a female-run practice founded in 1981, recently celebrated its 42nd anniversary. The practice is located at 3300 Cahaba Road, Suite 102. 205-870-7292

Etc… — a jewelry, accessories and clothing store at 2726 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook Village — is celebrating its 14th anniversary this month. 205-871-6747

Tonya Jones SalonSpa, an Aveda Lifestyle Salon, at 2410 Fairway Drive in English Village is celebrating its 14th anniversary. 205-870-4247

Integrated Behavioral Health, a mental health clinic for individuals and families at 4984 Overton Road, is celebrating its fourth anniversary. 205-768-5558

B. Prince is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Located across the street from the Birmingham Botanical Gardens and adjacent to the Grand Bohemian Hotel, B. Prince is an upscale apparel, shoe and accessory boutique. The store, formerly named Betsy Prince, has set the standard for high fashion in the Southeast for 38 years. 205-871-1965

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Ruby Ansley Interiors, Inc. was founded in 1963 in Mountain Brook Village by Ruby Ansley. Sallie Aman is the present owner, having joined the firm after receiving a degree in interior design from the University of Alabama. The firm at 2806 Petticoat Lane offers professional design services, both residential and commercial. They work with architects, builders and craftsmen to create a beautiful setting to satisfy the client’s taste and lifestyle. 205-871-8294

Hufham Orthodontics recently celebrated 22 years in business. David Hufham, DMD, has been helping patients achieve healthy, beautiful smiles in the same office location at 120 Euclid Ave. since 2001. 205-871-8881