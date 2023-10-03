Mountain Brook Business Happenings - October 2023

Now Open

The Exercise Coach is now open at 3918 Montclair Road, Suite 207, in Mountain Brook. They aim to help people live healthier and stronger lives with two 20-minute exercise programs a week. The Exercise Coach is also offering two free sessions to new members. 205-974-4674

Relocations and Renovations

Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers will soon be relocating from 2701 Cahaba Road to 330 Rele Street in Lane Parke.

205-871-7060

News and Accomplishments

Ex Voto Vintage, 2416 Canterbury Road, was recently named Alabama Retailer of the Year. The award is given to a retailer that has demonstrated a blend of sound business practices along with commitment to their communities, customers and employees. Ex Voto is a lifestyle brand that celebrates timeless craftsmanship in jewelry and ladies apparel by building meaningful relationships through conversational pieces. Ex Voto also has locations in Montgomery and Rosemary Beach. Store hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-538-7301

Personnel Moves

Jeff Goodgame has joined the RealtySouth office at 105 Euclid Ave. in Mountain Brook. 205-441-2145

× Expand Amy Murrell

Gunn Dermatology, with locations at 391 Rele St. and 32 Church St., is welcoming a new aesthetician to their team: Amy Murrell. Murrell is certified and trained on laser hair removal, hydrafacials, micro-needling and more.

Anniversaries

Highlands School, an independent school serving infants through eighth grade at 4901 Old Leeds Road, turns 65 this year. The school was founded in 1958 by educator, civic leader and philanthropist Evalina Brown Spencer and continues to carry out her legacy today. The Highlands School culture embraces the principle that children learn and grow best in a supportive, close-knit community where each student is inspired and motivated by a meaningful early education experience. 205-956-9731

Antiquities, a shop at 2421 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village, is celebrating its 13th anniversary. The location offers French, Italian and English antiques and contemporary accessories and is open Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 205-870-1030

Porch recently celebrated its third anniversary. The restaurant at 2 Dexter Ave. offers lunch, brunch and dinner and is open Tuesday-Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 205-739-2083

Owned by Ari and Jordan Millner, Prints Charming Soho is celebrating its third anniversary. The retail shop at 1903 Cahaba Road features a variety of prints including architecture, intaglios, seals, monograms, botanicals, nature and more. 205-968-1239

The Mountain Brook flagship store of Tom Beckbe is celebrating its two-year anniversary. The location at 2423 Canterbury Road features men’s and women’s clothing and accessories. Store hours are Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 205-286-8203

The Fitness Center, 3900 Montclair Road #210, is celebrating their 30th anniversary on Oct. 4. The Fitness Center has been in business since 1994 and has a loyal clientele that benefits from their results-oriented program. 205-870-1121