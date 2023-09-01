Mountain Brook Business Happenings - September 2023

Now Open

Utilizing their patented and proprietary equipment, Stretch Zone practitioners follow specific protocols to properly position, stabilize and manipulate muscles using powerful principles of neuromuscular behavior. Stretch Zone is located at 229 Country Club Park. 205-803-6729

Coming Soon

Revival Restaurant’s newest restaurant concept, Little Betty Steak Bar, is set to open in Lane Parke in October 2023. The steakhouse and bar will feature a lively environment to make guests feel at home. The menu will feature influences from Italian and Japanese cuisine.

News and Accomplishments

MaryDee Snow with MaryDeeTravel was named a 2023 Condé Nast Top Travel Specialist. MaryDee Travel, 2900 Cahaba Road, Suite 100D, specializes in European, Caribbean and global travel for discerning clients looking for custom curated experiences. 205-454-4999

Mountain Brook Eye Care is now accepting Village Gold. The business at 921 Jemison Lane is one of the newest additions to the Village Gold retailers. Village Gold can be purchased online at mtnbrookchamber.org/purchase-village-gold or in person at the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce office. 205-341-9595

Otey’s Tavern at 224 Country Club Park in Crestline Village has now expanded to Edgewood. Otey’s Tavern is the perfect spot for a delicious bite to eat, a cocktail after work or even those late nights out in a fun village setting. 205-871-8435

Personnel Moves

Larry Read has joined as an associate broker at RealtySouth’s Mountain Brook office at 2807 Cahaba Road. 205-870-5420

Anniversaries

Snoozy’s Kids, a specialty toy store at 228 Country Club Park, celebrated its 35th anniversary on Aug. 4. Owner George Jones opened the store in Crestline in August 1988. The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce and City of Mountain Brook helped them celebrate with a ribbon cutting. 205-871-2662

Daughters Baking’s Mountain Brook location at 2812 Cahaba Road celebrated its second anniversary on July 29. 205-637-6238

Hufham Orthodontics, 120 Euclid Ave., is celebrating the practice’s 22nd anniversary in Mountain Brook this month. Dr. David C. Hufham, DMD, PC, and his team provide orthodontic care for children and adults. 205-871-8881

MPower Pilates + Cycle is celebrating the third anniversary of its English Village location at 2008 Cahaba Road. The studio offers Megaformer Pilates and cycling classes. Other locations in Mountain Brook include 1117 Dunston Ave., Suite 1103, in Crestline and 2419 Canterbury Road in Mountain Brook Village. 205-518-5676

Amparo Fine Living, a curated lifestyle shop in the heart of Mountain Brook at 2003 Cahaba Road, Suite 101, is celebrating its third anniversary in English Village. The store sells handmade home goods and lifestyle products from all over the world, hand-picked by owner Mariana Barrande Goodall. 205-777-5632

Village Dermatology, 2900 Cahaba Road, recently celebrated 15 years in business. In 2008, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Jenny Oakes Sobera opened Village Dermatology in her hometown of Mountain Brook. With a state-of-the-art medical facility, Village Dermatology includes the Skin for Life Boutique and the Aesthetic & Laser Center. All procedures provided by their doctors are performed in-office for a more convenient, comfortable and cost-effective patient experience. 205-877-9773