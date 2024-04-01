Mountain Brook Chamber meeting to focus on economic development in Alabama

× Expand April - 1

The Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce will host their next quarterly luncheon on Wednesday, April 24, featuring a presentation on the state of economic development in Alabama by Executive Director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama, Jim Searcy. Networking will begin at 11 a.m. with lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Jim Searcy was named Executive Director of the Economic Development Association of Alabama (EDAA) in July 2013 after serving as the Executive Director of the Coastal Gateway Regional Economic Development Alliance. Searcy previously served as Vice President for Business and Industry Retention with the Birmingham Business Alliance. He currently serves on the ATN Advisory Council, the Alabama Productivity Center Advisory Board, the Alabama Workforce Development Board and holds board positions in several other economic development related organizations.

“Economic development is a process not an event. Many people define the ribbon cutting, groundbreaking, or news clip as economic development, but the reality is that all of the work by a host of individuals and organizations that lead up to those events is what really makes it. The importance of the driving economic forces in our state continues to inspire me to speak to communities like Mountain Brook and how they can be a part of it all,” said EDAA Executive Director, Jim Searcy.

To learn more, visit www.mtnbrookchamber.org. Additional inquiries can be directed to Emily Jensen, Mountain Brook Chamber Executive Director.

Submitted by the Mountain Brook Chamber