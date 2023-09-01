Mountain Brook resident’s PR agency wins national award

× Expand Photo courtesy of Krista Conlin Robinson. Krista Conlin Robinson at the Ragan’s PR Daily Awards.

Krista Conlin Robinson said her job every day is to help her clients tell their story and help them move forward. She’s always shining the spotlight on them. So she was surprised when she found out her agency, KC Projects Public Relations, had won Top Public Relations Agency of the Year in the boutique category by Ragan’s PR Daily Awards.

“Our job is always to promote our clients, so it was a bit odd to have the spotlight turned on us,” said Robinson, founder and president of KC Projects. “But we love what we do, and it was an honor for sure.”

Robinson, a Mountain Brook resident, opened the agency in 2011 after an unexpected journey encouraged her to pursue a career in the public relations field. As an undergrad finance major, she had “dabbled” in public relations but didn’t really get a taste of it until she started the international business portion of her MBA work.

“I enjoyed everything about it, and the lights went off, ‘this is where I should be,’” she said. “Finally I made the switch and jumped off the high dive. It was the best thing I did; it just checked all the boxes for me and fit how my mind naturally ticks.”

Robinson said she’s a big relationship person, and she cherishes the relationships she’s built over the years through her work.

“The relationships I’ve built mean the world to me,” she said. “The trust and loyalty my clients give us with their brand, their messaging, their company, everything behind the curtain is never taken for granted on my side. I’m very deeply committed to my clients and the work we produce.”

Robinson said she loves the way public relations offers unique opportunities to make her clients’ mark in the world. She also loves the brain workout of figuring out the best way to tell their stories in an industry that’s “evolving by the year.”

“Everything we touch is about telling a story,” she said.

KC Projects specializes in doing that through media relations, digital communications, social media management, community engagement, crisis communication, brand messaging and design collaboration.

The team of seven at the all-female company represents more than 50 business locations and secured more than $2 million in press coverage for clients in a single year recently, highlighting their deep-rooted relationships with local, national and regional media.

Those accomplishments contributed to the national award the agency was presented in New York City on June 14.

Brendan Gannon, senior marketing manager for awards programs at PR Daily, said the recognition “serves as a testament to KC Projects' dedication to pushing boundaries, driving meaningful impact and delivering results that exceed expectations. It further reinforces the agency's commitment to excellence and positions it at the forefront of the industry.”

For more information on KC Projects Public Relations, visit kcprojectspr.com.