MR: Emmy Squared Pizza to open at Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Emmy Squared Pizza. A variety of Detroit-style pizzas on the menu at Emmy Squared Pizza, an “elevated, casual food concept” from the Pizza Loves Emily family of restaurants. Emmy Squared Pizza is opening its first location in Alabama at The Summit this spring.

A new food offering will soon be available at The Summit.

Emmy Squared Pizza, an “elevated, casual food concept” from the Pizza Loves Emily family of restaurants, is opening its first location in Alabama this spring.

According to its website, Emmy Squared Pizza is an “award-winning neighborhood pizza and burger restaurant.” Its Birmingham location will offer classic menu items, including Le Matt Burger, Detroit-style pizzas, salads, appetizers and alcoholic beverages.

Founded in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, in 2016, the restaurant quickly gained a cult following and critical acclaim. The restaurant was founded by Emily Hyland and executive chef Matthew Hyland, with partners Howard Greenstone and Ken Levitan.

Over the last six years, the brand has expanded to 21 locations across the U.S., earning accolades such as winning Nashville’s Battle of the Burger and being named “The Best New Burgers in NYC” by New York-based website Gothamist.

“We are thrilled to open Emmy Squared’s first location in Alabama this spring,” said CEO Howard Greenstone. “We’ve spent time in Birmingham and always enjoyed the warm friendliness and community in this vibrant city. Birmingham is home to a delicious and thriving food scene, and we are excited to introduce Emmy Squared and our delicious offerings. In the past few months, we have also seen an increased demand for Emmy Squared in various cities throughout the U.S., Birmingham being one of them.”

Greenstone said Emmy Squared is a “neighborhood restaurant serving delicious, elevated food in a casual, welcoming environment.” Each of the Emmy Squared locations’ designs is inspired by the local community in which it resides, while offering a consistent dining experience, she said.

“We strive to provide guests with amazing food, using high-quality artisanal and locally sourced ingredients paired with warm and personal service,” she said.

Greenstone said those ingredients, the artisanal and unique toppings and the signature Detroit-style pizza marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust and signature sauce stripes set Emmy Squared apart.

The company is committed to contributing to the community through job opportunities, supporting local charities and offering a fun and friendly environment to enjoy great food and drinks with friends and family.

In addition to the restaurant space, Emmy Squared Pizza will offer event space and “party packs” that include a choice of appetizers, salads, pizza and/or sandwiches. These packs can serve 8-10 people or 18-20 people and the menu offerings will vary by location.

The restaurant offers catering, reserved seating for large parties and a kids’ make-your-own pizza party. Event space and offerings will also vary by location.

Emmy Squared Pizza will be located in the section of The Summit near Trader Joe’s and Barnes & Noble at 214 Summit Boulevard. For more information, visit emmysquaredpizza.com.

