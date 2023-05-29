On duty with Dad: Fathers, children work together at Mountain Brook businesses

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brad Simpson, owner of Smith’s Variety, and his 18-year-old daughter Lolly, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School, stand at the front of the store in Crestline Village. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of McGowin-King Mortgage. Lillian Falkenburg stands beside her father, George Jones, at Snoozy’s Kids in Crestline Village. Photo by Erin Nelson. Below: From left: Travis McGowin and son Warner McGowin with Jim King and his son James A. King III. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of McGowin-King Mortgage. From left: Travis McGowin and son Warner McGowin with Jim King and his son James A. King III. Prev Next

Quality time with dad isn’t an issue for several families in the Mountain Brook area, thanks to fathers and children working together in the family business.

Smith’s Variety

Smith’s Variety has been serving Mountain Brook for more than 70 years. The store is known for its wide range of items and has been owned by Brad and Amy Simpson since February 2020. Their 18-year-old daughter, Lolly, has been involved with the business since its purchase.

“I was so excited to start working there because I would get to do it with my family and be able to make some extra money,” said Lolly, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School. “Getting to work there with my family made it even better because I got to spend time with them while also doing something that I enjoyed.”

Brad Simpson said his daughter quickly exceeded his expectations with her work at the store.

“Lolly has always been a very creative individual and has never hesitated to help us at the store,” he said. “I knew she would work with us part-time at the store, especially during busy periods, but I did not anticipate how quickly she would become such an integral part of our business.”

One of his biggest rewards of his time at Smith’s has been seeing his daughter grow into a businesswoman, Brad said.

“Her responsibilities have increased year by year and include buying, merchandising and training new employees,” he said. “She rightfully pushes back when I try to micromanage her. At only 18, she is helping me learn to be a better leader and get the most out of our team members.”

Lolly will be attending Samford University this fall to study architecture, but she will still help out at Smith’s as her time permits. She said working with her father has been a great experience.

“It makes me feel relaxed knowing that he is there if I need anything, and it’s fun getting to see how the business works and see everything he contributes to it,” she said. “Working with my family, and especially my dad, has helped me have a better appreciation for how hard my parents work, and I appreciate the things I have so much more because of it.”

While another generation owning the store would be fine with him, Brad said he urges his children, Lolly and Owen, to take their own path.

“We never want our children to feel pressured to join our business if it’s not the path the Lord intended for them. While we would be happy for Smith’s to continue in our family after Amy and I retire and are confident it would be in great hands, our ultimate satisfaction is for Lolly and Owen to find and pursue their passion and purpose,” he said.

Lolly said she could see another generation for the family and the store.

“I hope there will be another generation to join the legacy,” she said. “I am studying to become an architect one day, but I love the idea of owning the store also. It’s something that is so special to my parents, and I want to carry on its legacy with my family and my children one day to honor them.”

Snoozy’s Kids

Snoozy’s Kids in Mountain Brook will celebrate 35 years of business in August. Owner George Jones said he’s happy it’s turned into a family business, joined by his daughter Lillian.

“Lillian loves to travel. She had lived in several really cool places before she decided to come back to Birmingham. I am thrilled beyond belief that she is here because I thought when she became an adult she would choose the excitement of a much larger city,” he said.

Lillian said it had always been a dream of hers to work alongside her dad at the specialty toy shop.

“After about five years of various jobs around the world after college, it was time,” she said. “I grew up at the store, worked on and off my whole life. I love the people we work with, the customers that have become friends and the community that continues to support us.”

George said the communication improves when you know a co-worker so well.

“Communication with a family member goes beyond mere words. A certain facial expression or enunciation of a word or sentence can get a point across very effectively,” he said.

Lillian said the two have personalities that balance each other.

“Without dad’s personality, truly loving heart and sacrifices he has made, the store wouldn’t be what it is today,” she said. “I have learned an incredible amount about life, community and relationships. Constantly finding new ways to evolve the store through new products and ideas is always tremendously fun.”

Both plan on being a part of Snoozy’s and the Mountain Brook community for years to come.

“We have an unbelievably supportive community. Shopping local is key. As long as that exists, we are joyfully here for it,” Lillian said.

McGowin-King Mortgage

Jim King and Travis McGowin have known each other since they went to Shades Valley High School together. The two formed McGowin-King Mortgage in 1998. Their sons, Jimbo King and Warner McGowin, have since joined the business.

Both fathers said neither of them felt like there was “the remotest possibility” their sons would join the business, but they also said the experience has been rewarding.

“The tech support has been great,” Jim said. “Joking aside, it has been a great experience re-connecting with them in a professional way after they had ‘left the nest’ and had families and previous careers.”

“Teaching them the business has been rewarding, but it has been especially enjoyable watching them grow their expertise to the next level and take the reins of the business,” Travis said.

Jimbo joined the business in 2006 after being at the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham. Warner worked in publishing for years, including at Southern Living, before coming on board with the mortgage firm in 2010.

Both sons have enjoyed working with their fathers.

“We can both say that it has been incredibly meaningful,” Jimbo said. “They are both top-notch people with the highest level of ethics and commitment that we're committed to honoring. Getting to know and work and share our professional lives has been something we both cherish.”

Jimbo and Warner said they would love the opportunity to work with their own children some day, but that is not an expectation.

“Never say ‘never,’ but I don't foresee either of my sons pivoting from their present careers into the mortgage world,” Jimbo said. “I would welcome it, though, based on my experience with my dad and for their tech support.”

“My kids are all just finishing high school, so we'll see what college brings,” Warren said. “I would relish the chance to work with them, but more than anything I want them to do what they really want.”