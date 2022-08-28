Providing ‘lifecare solutions’ for senior citizens

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. From left, LindaBottoms, Tina Gray, Kathleen Widener, Ann Elizabeth Moore, Christy Baynes, Bragan Petrey, Leah Doss and Taylor McElmurry, the staff of LifeCare Solutions at the main office in Mountain Brook on Aug. 12. LifeCare Solutions provides in-home care for people who need help with either mundane or complex tasks of life.

Technology has lopsided people’s lives toward convenience. With a few swipes of a screen, you can order a car to take you somewhere or a hot meal to be delivered.

But sometimes, people don’t need an app. They need a friend.

LifeCare Solutions, a Mountain Brook-based consultant care management service, offers to be the “person” who can fill the gap when family or friends are unable to help with both the complex and mundane tasks of life.

Founder Christy Baynes started a company called LifeCare for Seniors in 2012 when her professional and personal experience showed her the need for true continuity of care focused on the whole person. She contended that care doesn’t end when a person walks out of the doctor’s office or hospital.

When people have physical or mental health needs due to advanced age, chronic or acute illness, traumatic brain injuries, substance abuse, or disabilities, they need someone they can trust to help them advocate for themselves, make good decisions, and stay engaged. The name update to LifeCare Solutions reflects that as the company has grown, so has its clientele, broadening beyond geriatrics.

Taylor McElmurry, director of marketing, said when patients are referred to the company, LifeCare offers to step in and help the client, or their family, figure out a plan of care.

“We help navigate them through their care journey, and that covers basically everything they can’t do for themselves,” McElmurry said. “We recommend outside resources, like caregivers, home health, pest control, home repair, and plumbing, and we help them get connected. We schedule services and even stay with our clients while the services are performed if they are uncomfortable with strangers in their homes. Our staff has literally even moved furniture for clients moving into new homes. Whatever a client needs, we will do it ourselves or find someone to do it.”

Staff include certified care managers, memory care specialists, nurse care managers, clinical advocates, a physical therapist and thoughtful engagement specialists.

“Our thoughtful engagement program for clients with dementia is in place for figuring out what brings a person joy, and then creating activity around it to keep someone socialized, engaged and excited about their day and week,” McElmurry said. “One client went to The Juilliard School, so LifeCare is currently working on putting on a musical production at his memory care facility.”

It's up to the person how he or she wants to utilize the services LifeCare provides, McElmurry said.

“A lot of our clients are still living in their homes but can’t do things like lift heavy boxes or change a light bulb,” she said. “We have a home concierge service to help with that. Sometimes adult children will call us and say, ‘We need some help for Dad since we live out of town.’ We can fill their shoes while respecting the client’s wishes.”

She adds that younger clients, perhaps suffering from traumatic brain injuries or substance abuse, may be physically high-functioning but need help communicating and making wise choices.

“During COVID, mental illness, depression and anxiety increased,” she said. “Our care managers are deeply interested in the people we work with and compassionate toward them. We focus on getting them back on track with living.”

To celebrate LifeCare’s rebranding as LifeCare Solutions, the company will be doing promotional giveaways via social media starting this month and continuing until November, when the company will host a launch party for family members and partners.

“Our service is not changing,” McElmurry said. “We just want it to be clear that we help a broad array of people — anyone and everyone who needs us.”