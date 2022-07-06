13th annual Otey's Fest set for July 16

× Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Community members gather for the seventh annual Otey’s Fest on July 29, 2017, and were treated to food, fun, local brews and live music.

Otey’s Tavern, the oldest tavern in Mountain Brook, will host the 13th annual Otey’s Fest Shindig on Saturday, July 16.

The event will take place rain or shine in the Otey's Tavern Parking lot at 224 Country Club Pk.

All-inclusive tickets are $100 in advance and $125 day of event and include admission, food, cocktails, and beer and wine. Guests age 20 and under enter are free.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and live music will be performed by Gri Cashio (6 p.m. inside), Will Stewart Band (6:30 p.m. main stage)• GALACTIC featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph (8:30 p.m. main stage) and TUB (10 p.m. inside).

Proceeds from Otey's Fest Shindig 2022 will benefit the Phoenix Club of Birmingham, an organization that provides developmental opportunities for young professional men to become social, business, and philanthropic leaders in the community. www.pcobham.org/

For advance tickets and additional information, visit oteysshindig.com.