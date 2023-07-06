Jeni’s Ice Cream features new summer collection

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jeni's Ice Cream

Jeni's Ice Cream has a new collection for the summer: Road Trip Snacks. It features a series of five limited-edition flavors to fuel summer adventures.

One brand-new limited flavor, Salted Licorice, is only available by the scoop. In addition to the that, Jeni's will be re-releasing four other flavors to the collection. A new flavor will drop in scoop shops and online each week starting Thursday, July 13 with High Five Candy Bar ice cream.

The complete collection will be available online on the day of the first drop (the only spot where you can get all the flavors together, excluding Salted Licorice).

The featured flavors are:

High Five Candy Bar. Chock-full of everything salty, sweet, gooey, and crunchy. It’s got a little bit of everything, just like the best candy bars. (Dropping in shops and online 7/13.)

Salted Licorice. Soft and mild anise-scented sweet cream with a salty little edge. Bitter and sweet dark chocolate flecks scattered throughout with masterful restraint. Worthy of a double take. (Dropping only in shops 7/20.)

Frose. Sangria-style frozen rosé wine with pear, strawberry, and watermelon. Refreshing and bright with a tinge of tartness. (Dropping in shops and online 7/27.)

Bombastix Sundae Cone. Double vanilla cream with gooey fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks. Will strike your nostalgia bone in all the good ways. (Dropping in shops and online 8/3.)

Butterscotch Popcorn. Sun-popped popcorn ice cream with a butterscotch crunch. Think buttery popcorn with a sweet, caramelized kettle corn kick. (Dropping in shops and online 8/10.)

Jeni’s has also launched Pink Champ—a sparkling drink made to pair perfectly with ice cream. Fizzy, tart, and barely sweet and available at scoop shops nationwide.

--Submitted by Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams