Serial entrepreneur’ brushes off setback, takes her sewing business on the road

Photo courtesy of Sheri Corey. After losing her lease in Homewood in December, veteran entrepreneur Sheri Corey customized a van and started her newest venture, Sassy Slipcovers and Decorating. She can now work from anywhere.

A self-described “serial entrepreneur” for three decades, Sheri Corey recently overcame what seemed to be a serious setback for Sew Sheri Designs, the sewing business she had operated since 1991.

“We lost our lease this past December in Homewood and were not able to find a new space,” she said.

But fortunately, her creativity and ingenuity were at work.

“I had actually thought about a mobile sewing studio years ago,” Corey said.

“This seemed like the perfect time to try it,” she said.

Corey bought a late-model used van and had the interior customized by Scamper Van in Atlanta.

Her new vehicle allows Corey to easily transport all of the tools and equipment she needs to operate her newest venture, Sassy Slipcovers and Decorating, from anywhere in America.

She can power the van using solar power, her battery or by plugging it in.

“I’m the one and only mobile sewing studio, from what we can tell, in the country,” Corey said. “I now can go to anyone’s lake, beach or even just your home in town and create your slipcovers, pillows or cushions.”

This new arrangement allows her to continue sewing professionally, which she has done for most of her life.

“I have basically used my sewing to make money from the time I was a kid,” Corey said. “I sewed in college for extra money as well.”

In 1991, after Corey had her first child, she formally started her first business — a boys appliquéd clothing line called Corey’s Closet.

She eventually transitioned into sewing home furnishings and worked in her business on nights and weekends while continuing her day job as a nurse.

“When my boys were 2 and 4, I was finally able to quit my nursing career,” said Corey, who called her business Sew Sheri Designs.

She ran the business from home until 2011 when she opened a space in Mountain Brook. After six years, she moved to Homewood, remaining there until December.

Corey’s new van has two industrial machines.

“One is a walking foot — it can sew through just about anything — and a serger which clean finishes everything so it doesn’t ravel,” she said. “There is also a pop-up table to cut cushions on and iron.”

For slipcovers, Corey keeps several white and neutral fabrics in the van that people can buy, or the customers can supply their own fabrics.

When Village Living spoke to Corey, she was on the verge of her first out-of-town trip in the van. She was going to Nashville to make slipcovers for two sofas and two chairs.

She had also received inquiries from prospective customers in Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

“I charge my regular fee for the slipcovers, plus the mileage is $2 a mile,” said Corey, who also has her customers pay for her lodging.

“I love to travel so I am game to go just about anywhere,” Corey said.

She also offers local pick-up and delivery in the Birmingham area.

“This might be my favorite business,” the veteran entrepreneur said.

Corey also tries to keep her skills up to date. “I do attend a lot of conferences to learn new techniques,” she said.

Running her own business is a good fit for Corey.

“I think I have loved the flexibility and being in control,” she said. “At this stage, I could not work for someone else. I have loved seeing my vision become a very viable business, too.”

She continues to enjoy sewing, as well, calling it her “stress reliever,”

“Every day is a new project, and I can get instant gratification from what I accomplish,” Corey said. “Sewing is truly a passion for me.”

For more information about Sassy Slipcovers and Decorating, call Corey at 205-879-8278 or go to sassyslipcovers.com.