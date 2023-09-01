Snoozy’s Kids celebrates 35th anniversary

× Expand Staff photo. George Jones rearranges items in his store, Snoozy’s Kids. Jones works with his daughter, Lillian, and wife, Virginia, and they are celebrating 35 years in business.

In August 1988, George Jones opened Snoozy’s Kids, a specialty toy store in Crestline Village.

Last August, the store celebrated its 35th anniversary, and the community of Mountain Brook came together to celebrate alongside the Snoozy’s team with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Snoozy’s Kids started as a children’s bookstore called Snoozy’s Bookstore at University of Alabama Birmingham. The store featured a small section of toys amid the books.

The toys kept selling, and three years later, George Jones opened Snoozy’s Kids in Crestline. He learned the ins and outs of the market by talking with sales representatives, buyers and owners of other toy stores. He also continues to welcome suggestions from customers about the toys they want to see in store.

“We always know that we have to have the coolest and the latest,” Jones said.

Jones said several brands of toys have persevered over the 35 years he has been in the business. Hot Wheels and Barbie remain two of those brands that he has sold since that first day in 1988.

Although much has remained the same in the specialty toy business, there have been many changes as well, one of the biggest being an increase in online shopping. Jones said that he likes to buy from companies who do not sell their products online, because those companies have been faithful to support small businesses.

Jones said this is a large reason why his store has retained the same amount of business that they had before the online shopping craze.

“In an ironic way, it [online shopping] helped,” Jones said. “It sounds convenient at first but if you have an issue, luck to you!”

Not only does Snoozy’s sell toys that cannot be found online, but they also offer free gift wrapping and free returns for any product, which is not common with online stores.

“Our goal is that everybody’s got to be happy,” Jones said.

Jones said he has always liked having a job where he’s involved in the community and building relationships with people, not “stuck in an office.”

In August, the community showed their love and support for Snoozy’s as the store celebrated its anniversary all month, including one day when the Snoozy’s team offered 35% off the entire store.

“It was a very good day,” said Lillian Falkenburg, Jones’ daughter and one of Snoozy’s buyers. “It was very busy in here, which I like.”

Lucy Marks, the store’s other buyer, said she felt well-loved by the community during the celebratory month.

“It’s just so exciting to see the turnout of the community coming and celebrating with us,” Marks said.

Jones said he is thankful for Mountain Brook and the surrounding communities and their support over the last 35 years.

“I just could not be here without this community,” he said. “I can’t push that enough about the sense of community and how they’ve held our hand throughout the years.”

Snoozy’s Kids is located at 228 Country Club Park and is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.