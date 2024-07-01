Spotlight: Church Street Coffee & Books

× Expand Photo courtesy of Church Street Coffee & Books. Coffee and pastries on a table outside of Church Street Coffee & Books.

Church Street Coffee & Books, a staple in the Mountain Brook community since 2011, sits in the center of Crestline Village.

The store is stocked full of reading materials that can be enjoyed while dining. As they order their coffee and pastries, customers are greeted by a book recommendation from co-owners Cal and Heather Morris. Church Street also offers a cozy upstairs reading lounge and sells books online.

The cafe’s most famous food item is the breakup cookie, once dubbed by Business Insider “the best cookie in Alabama.” The popular treat, said by Cal Morris to account for one-fourth of the store’s total sales, is a buttery, freshly-baked chocolate chip cookie garnished with a touch of sea salt.

Church Street Coffee & Books is located at 81 Church St. and is open every day of the week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can visit their website at churchstreetshop.com.