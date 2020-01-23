The Scribbler offers personal touch to stationery

× Expand Photo by Jacob Cole. The Scribbler opened its doors in 1989, but owner Ginny Hutchinson took over the shop in 2008. The Scribbler has moved from Crestline to English Village.

The Scribbler has been a long-standing Mountain Brook business, opening in Crestline Village in 1989. But owner Ginny Hutchinson has modified the store’s offerings since she purchased it in 2008.

“We are not a gift store, but a fine paper studio,” Hutchinson said. “We work with clients to select and design wedding invitations, stationery and holiday cards.”

Hutchinson purchased the shop from Helen Claire Quarles, along with C&S Designs from her childhood friend, Carolyn Greene. Since Hutchinson’s ownership began in 2008, she has been a one-stop shop.

“I combined the custom designs from the latter with gifts and invitations in The Scribbler space in Crestline,” she said. “It is hard to believe more than 11 [years] have passed.”

Hutchinson said she grew up in Mountain Brook and wanted to open a store in her hometown. Recently, The Scribbler moved to English Village at 2102C Cahaba Road.

The store’s website states that it specializes in creating invitations and stationery equipment to suit anyone’s personal style. Hutchinson said her shop offers a lot more than one would think.

“We also can order all sorts of things like printed napkins and cups, matches, stir sticks, menus, programs, place cards and seating charts,” she said.

The Scribbler will address invitations and holiday cards for online customers. Hutchinson said this is becoming more popular with groups and businesses, adding that most of her business consists of wedding invitations and items related to invitations.

The Scribbler also has seasonal and collegiate items, featuring Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and more, to fit the customers’ needs.

The Scribbler has an in-house artist, calligrapher and graphic designer in Bess Booth, who joined the staff this year. She helps with the design of each custom piece.

The Scribbler is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and also by appointment. Hutchinson said the shorter hours are designed to help accommodate for appointments that help them get to know the clients.

“Having limited hours for folks to drop in helps so that we can have after-hours and private appointments,” she said. “While I loved the chaos of the big retail shop in Crestline, this has been such a perfect blessing. We can usually help an unscheduled client, but when you know you will need extra time and attention, an appointment ensures you get the care you need.”

Hutchinson said she loves her job, and she does not know what she would be doing without owning The Scribbler.

“I immediately fell in love with paper and design, and it has been such a gift to be able to do something that I love and that challenges me in the city where my family has lived in for generations,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know what I would do if I did not own The Scribbler and am so grateful for our clients, who so often become dear friends.”

For more information or to set up an appointment, visit scribblerpink.com, call 205-271- 8135 or email info@scribblerpink.com.