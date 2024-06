× Expand Photo courtesy of Crestline Pet Care Facebook page.

Crestline Pet Care (formerly Pet Vet Express) and Village Pet Care are officially combining at the Crestline Pet Care location in Crestline Village beginning Monday June 3.

Address: 253 Country Club Pk.

Phone: 205-582-2013

Email:office@crestlinepetcarepc.com

Office Hours:

Monday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Tuesday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Wednesday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Thursday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Friday: 7:30am - 5:30pm

Saturday and Sunday: Closed