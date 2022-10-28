Two new businesses are now open in Lane Parke

New businesses continue to open in Lane Parke and Clean Juice and Ignite Cycle are two of the latest on the list.

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber. Mayor Stewart Welch III (far left) and Mountain Brook Chamber Director Suzan Doidge (second from right) with Clean Juice owners Cedric Bridges and George Whitlock at the grand opening of Clean Juice in Lane Parke on Sept. 22.

Clean Juice

Clean Juice held its grand opening and ribbon cutting along with the Mountain Brook Chamber on Sept. 22. The organic juice cafe’s menu includes healthy sandwiches, wraps, acai bowls, salads, toast, smoothies, fresh and cold-pressed juices, shots and seasonal drinks.

Owners Cedric Bridges and George Whitlock said they are excited to bring their organic store to the Mountain Brook community.

“We are both already involved in the health and wellness industry, and Clean Juice is another way for us to expand our offering and knowledge,” they said in a statement on their website. “We are excited to partner with the community to serve organic and healthy options. We are happy to provide a product that can fuel and strengthen the body, and an atmosphere that can fuel the spirit.”

Crawford Square Real Estate Advisors Leasing Associate Jackie Beth Hollingworth said the addition of Clean Juice to Lane Parke Phase II is an exciting one.

“We can’t wait to see what Cedric and George will bring to the community,” Hollingworth said.

The owners said they are looking into providing options for the Mountain Brook community and schools for catering, fundraisers, partnering with Quarters for Kids and other local organizations.

Visit Clean Juice Mountain Brook at 1081 Jemison Lane or visit cleanjuice.com.

× Expand Photos courtesy of the Mountain Brook Chamber. Owners and guests celebrate the opening of Ignite Cycle in Lane Parke on Sept. 17.

Ignite Cycle

Ignite Cycle, Birmingham’s only cycling studio, opened in Lane Parke on Sept. 17.

This is their second location in Birmingham and they offer cycling workouts on stationary bikes.

The studio features a bike room, showers, changing rooms, ample parking, and other amenities.

Childcare is also available and Ignite Cycle can host private events, including birthday parties, bachelorette parties, wedding day rides and more.

Classes are from 30 to 45 minutes long and are held in a dark room with loud music. Riders clip special shoes into the bike for the rides. In addition to a leg workout, some songs also include an arm work out with lightweight dumbbells.

For information, visit ignitebhm.com or call 205-603-7463.

There are still several new businesses set to open in Lane Parke. For more information, visit laneparke.com.