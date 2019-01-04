Women in Business: Hannah Adcox - Dukes Clothier

× Expand Hannah Adcox, Dukes Clothier

Hannah Adcox said owning a clothing store has been a longtime dream of hers. She’s thought of opening one for years. Then after she got married, her mother-in-law encouraged that dream even more, inspiring her to take the bold step and get things started.

“My husband’s mom was in business for more than 30 years and owned women’s clothing stores,” she said. “She inspired me to open my own store, and it’s been the best move I’ve made. It’s challenging, but it’s so rewarding.”

Adcox opened her first store — Dukes Clothier — in Tuscaloosa in 2016, then opened a second store in Crestline Village in late 2018. The new store is located at the former location of Cotton & Quill, next to Ivory & White and Miss Dots.

“We had so many Birmingham people come to Tuscaloosa for the day for the game or to shop, and they would say, ‘Y’all need to come to Birmingham — there’s nothing like this there,’” Adcox said.

So she looked around at the brands that were available in the area and realized she had something unique to offer.

“Our brands are a lot different, and our style is a bit different than the other stores here. We try to find new and amazing designers that are not in your everyday department store,” she said. “We try to provide timeless fashion for all ages — clothes that are stylish yet comfortable. We have very unique brands that are smaller lines that you can wear and dress up or dress down.”

Many of the brands they carry come from New York and Los Angeles. They have brands like Zadig and Voltaire, Sundays and “a couple of small European brands that are really cool and different,” Adcox said.

For her, curating the store’s clothing choices and keeping things going is “totally fun” — she loves hanging out with her staff and customers. You can check out her clothes, shoes and accessories at her instagram, @dukesclothier, or come in, have a chat and look around.

“We want to make it a fun environment and a great shopping experience,” Adcox said. “And we love to build relationships with our customers — they become like family.”

She often has her dog there, too — Mr. Pickles, a pug who has become a bit of a mascot for Dukes Clothier, greeting shoppers when they come in the door.

Adcox said she wants people to feel at home and most of all, she wants people to look and feel amazing. She loves it when people come in and try on something that they maybe wouldn’t normally wear but leave “with a little pep in their step.”

And Adcox said she already loves Mountain Brook. She’s enjoyed settling the store into its new home.

“The sense of community here is amazing,” she said. “It’s been super welcoming. I love seeing everybody walking around in Crestline Village. I already feel like I’m at home.”

► WHERE: 53 Church St.

► CALL: 344-0756

► WEBSITE: dukesclothier.com

Sponsored content