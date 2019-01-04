Women in Business: Jennifer Mancuso - Always Best Care

× Expand Always Best Care

When caring for aging loved ones or disabled individuals, the choices can be confusing. Fortunately, there is a trusted company that can help.

Always Best Care is a home health care company that delivers skilled and caregiving services to seniors and disabled individuals. These services can be in the home or in a facility.

A team of experienced RNs and LPNs offer skilled nursing services tailored to the patient’s needs. These services include wound, burn and trach care, as well as disease management.

“We also employ physical and occupational therapists who make home visits,” said Jennifer Mancuso, owner of Always Best Care in Birmingham.

Certified Nurse Aides provide an array of services such as bathing, vital sign monitoring, medication reminders, meal preparation, companionship, transportation and incontinence care.

Mancuso has years of experience in the health care industry. She’s worked in sales and management.

“I was looking for the perfect opportunity to stay in the local health care arena, serve the community and get off the road,” she said. She found that opportunity with Always Best Care in 2013.

Always Best Care is different from other companies because they provide both skilled and non-skilled caregiving services. Always Best Care is the only company in Alabama to be accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Healthcare (ACHC) for private duty nursing, infusion nursing, companionship and aide services, according to Mancuso.

“We take a concierge approach to working with our clients and patients,” she said. Their Client Services Director is an RN who creates a customized care plan for each of their clients. All skilled and caregiving employees are supervised by the Director of Nursing, who is also an RN.

“She makes regular visits to our clients and patients to ensure that the client is healthy and happy and that the care plan is being followed,” Mancuso said.

Being a woman in business is no easy endeavor. “It can be a juggle to be a mother and business owner. Thankfully, I get a lot of help from my parents and husband,” Mancuso said.

Always Best Care strives to offer the community a quality and proven option for seniors who want to “age in place” as well as disabled individuals who want to remain in their homes instead of being placed in an institution.

“With a nationwide shortage of caregivers, it can be a challenge to find outstanding, dedicated employees who put the client/patient first,” she said.

America is aging, so the shortage is likely to continue, according to Mancuso. “We are constantly recruiting to find the best caregivers and skilled staff in Birmingham.”

How does Always Best Care know they are providing the highest quality of service? “We regularly survey our clients, patients and employees to ensure that they are extremely satisfied with our service,” she said.

Mancuso stays active in her community by serving on the board on the Alzheimer’s of Central Alabama organization and participates in the Parkinson’s Association.

► WHERE: 6 Office Park Circle, Suite 315

► CALL: 874-9730

► WEBSITE: alwaysbestcare.com/al/birmingham/

