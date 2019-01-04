Women in Business: Krista Hughes - Hughes Advocacy

× Expand Hughes Advocacy

As founder and CEO of Hughes Advocacy, Krista Hughes decided to leave her nearly 20-year career in the medical industry to become the first private patient advocate in the state of Alabama after she was personally affected by two preventable medical errors, one being her dad and the other a close friend.

Hughes began her private patient advocacy firm in January 2017 to assist families in navigating the health care system and make sure they receive the best care possible.

Hughes works to educate patients, help reduce the incidence of medical errors and assist clients as they begin to own their health care. Her goal is to help others from having a preventable medical error happen to them.

While most people will all receive a new diagnosis in their lifetime, Hughes wants to alleviate the stress that comes along with the diagnosis, with all the information to be processed and having to navigate the health care system. Hughes has a true passion for people and her primary goal is to put patients back at the center of their health.

Her mission is to assist patients who have received just received a diagnosis, have been misdiagnosed, have a complicated medical history or adult children with aging parents to help get the best medical care that is right for them.

The only medical advocate in Birmingham, Hughes was recently invited to the White House to attend a meeting on health care. She says the best part of her job is being able to assist people who are hurting. “I know that no one can care for loved ones like family, but we treat each client with compassion and empathy,” she said. “My clients become part of my family.”

► CALL: 478-9829

► WEBSITE: hughesadvocacy.com

