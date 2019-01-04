Women in Business: Leila Morton - Swoop

× Expand Swoop

For a long time, Swoop — a children’s clothing boutique in Mountain Brook Village — was just a twinkle in Leila Morton’s eye.

But over time, it’s become a brand and a store concept that’s authentically all hers, one that she built completely from scratch.

“I literally select every single thing in the store, from every small bouncy ball to a feather skirt from France,” Morton said. “All of the merchandise is thought out and in the store because I personally selected it.”

Swoop’s motto is “Where Fun Begins,” and that’s exactly what Morton wants for the store. She wants Swoop to be an experience, a creative adventure — she says she cringes at ordinary and boring.

“We are inspired by talented new designers, artistic established brands, quirky gift shop finds and often outrageous novelties too hard to resist,” Morton said. “We seek out fun and things that make us smile.”

The store focuses on European and American designer brands for children size 6 to 16. But it didn’t start out that way.

“Initially, I just wanted to sell candy and wind-up toys, but my accountant thought that might be a hard way to profit,” Morton said. “The entire concept of Swoop evolved organically. The planning process took on a life of its own, and I just sort of followed where it led me and into what it has become the last eight years.”

And in the year since the store moved to its new location, Morton’s job is to be a jack-of-all-trades.

“For several reasons, the last year has been like starting a new business all over again,” she said. “I have had to learn several aspects of the business all over again.”

But being a woman in business is “immensely gratifying” and extremely educational, Morton said. “It’s become a personal challenge to have a successful business and prove to myself that I can have goals and that I can succeed, just out of pure determination and hard work.”

One of her favorite parts about her work at Swoop is the buying, she said. The store carries clothing and accessories, as well as swimwear, arts and crafts, books, puzzles, candy, kitsch, trends, toys and games.

“The creative and talented designers and vendors I have met over the years are by far the most inspiring and enjoyable aspect for me personally,” Morton said.

She takes pride in having inventory that is unique and exclusive to her store. She wants people to know they can come to Swoop and find items they can’t find in any other local stores.

“That is our No. 1 goal,” she said.

And it leads to the next thing she loves about her job — seeing children find clothes they love.

“I enjoy seeing the kids try something on that they love and feel great in,” Morton said. “You see the transformation in an instant.”

► WHERE: 251 Rele St.

► CALL: 803-0886

► WEBSITE: swoopisfun.com

Sponsored content