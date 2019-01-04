Women in Business: Sheridan Bullard - ZOCO Stylist & Boutique

× Expand Zoco Stylist & Boutique

Sheridan Bullard always knew she wanted to pursue a career in the fashion industry. Bullard studied retail and design throughout college. After graduation, she worked at Saks Fifth Avenue as a brand manager.

Now, Bullard owns her own multigenerational women’s boutique on Montevallo Road. Her store, ZOCO Stylist & Boutique, offers quality clothing, accessories and gifts at moderate prices. They also offer their clients personalized styling to help them find the perfect outfit for their body type and for any occasion.

To ensure she carries the best options, Bullard looks at the latest trends and her main audience — which is typically ages 18–26 — and then takes Alabama’s climate into account.

“We strive to provide quality designer looks at affordable prices,” Bullard said. “Our brands are exclusive to our store in the market. We also provide complimentary in-store styling sessions.”

ZOCO was located at Brookwood Village, but once Bullard saw the “For Lease” sign in the storefront of 2415 Montevallo Road, she was sold. “I wanted to be a part of a community of small local business owners who support each other,” Bullard said.

Bullard’s favorite event, she said, is their rush event. “Our rush event is something I look forward to every year,” she said. “I love helping young women feel like the most confident version of themselves.”

Bullard said the best part of owning her own clothing boutique is all of her clients. “I just love helping women feel beautiful!” Bullard said.

► WHERE: 2415 Montevallo Road

► CALL: 783-1003

► WEBSITE: shopzocoboutique.com

