Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III

Despite the fallout from COVID-19, the city of Mountain Brook is in good shape financially, said Mayor Stewart Welch III during his annual state-of-the-city address hosted Feb. 19 by the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce.

Going Green just keeps getting better and better. As I have discussed before, we purchased battery-powered equipment for Overton Park as part of a beta test. Shanda Williams and her Parks and Recreation team were so successful we have now expanded to Ronnie Vaughn’s team at Public Works for the three villages. These initiatives represent major moves forward in reducing noise and air pollution around these population-dense areas.

On June 7, the City of Mountain Brook will become the first city in Alabama, and one of the few in the south, to receive Green Zone Certification from the American Green Zone Alliance.

There are still some situations where the higher power from gas blowers is needed, such as during wet conditions and the worst part of the leaf season, but as battery technology continues to improve at a rapid pace, I expect the future of going-green project to continue to get brighter.

Lane Parke has joined the going-green movement with the installation of eight Tesla charging stations at GreenWise Market in Mountain Brook Village. These stations will give your Tesla a full charge in 20 minutes.

Speaking of Lane Parke, I hope you are all as excited as I am about the progress being made in Phase 2. By the time you receive this issue of Village Living, they should be going vertical with building structure. Right behind the completion of Phase 2, we should see work on the two roundabouts under way.

Finally, Village Circle in front of Bromberg’s will be getting a face lift. Landscape Design Committee Chair Sim Johnson and his fellow committee members are working with national consultants to develop a master plan for the best use of the islands in this prominent area.

Once these projects are completed, Mountain Brook Village will be an even more dynamic and fun place to park, walk, eat and shop.