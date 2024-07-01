Mayor's Minute - July

Expand Mayor Stewart Welch

I am well aware of the many inconveniences associated with Jefferson County sewer system’s pipe replacement all across our city. Once completed, they follow up with road repaving. It has been a bit of a travel nightmare and often feels like a game of driving Whack-A-Mole!

In a few months, we will begin construction on the roundabouts in Mountain Brook Village. There always seems to be a number of projects in the works around our ever-improving city. How can a resident keep up with all the construction? The single best way is for you to join the city’s text communication program. Once you join, we’ll text you about major road closures as well as all other important events happening around Mountain Brook.

We work hard to share only events and information we think will be of interest to you. It’s also a great way to keep up with city council business. Each Friday before the Monday city council meeting, you will receive a text message with a link to both the council’s pre-meeting and formal meeting agendas.

A quick review will let you know what we are working on. If any topic is of interest to you, there are ‘deep-dive’ materials attached for your convenience. We welcome your opinions and input either in person, by Zoom or through email.

To join our text communication system, text MOUNTAINBROOK to 91896. You’ll immediately receive a text back indicating your request has been accepted.

As typical, summer is a fun time in our city. Mark your calendar for July 20. This is the Chamber’s Market Day for Mountain Brook Village, where our retailers offer great one-day sales and specials. There is always a large turnout, so don’t miss this once-a-year event. July 30 marks the O’Neal Library Summer Reading Finale, with a Concert on the Lawn for the kids at 6:30 p.m.