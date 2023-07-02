Mayor's Minute by Stewart Welch III - July 2023

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

Birmingham recently drew the dubious distinction of being the mail fraud capital of America.

You may have seen the stories and videos of criminals robbing mail carriers to steal their master key for opening U.S. mailboxes. Once in the box, they take customers' checks and bills and use them to either sell the information online on the dark web or to directly hack customers' bank accounts and credit cards.

I asked Deputy Chief of Police Jason Carmack to suggest some tips for preventing this type of fraud and his response was so well-written, I’m having him guest-author this month’s Mayor’s Minute. Here's what Deputy Chief Carmack had to say:

No one will ever be completely risk-free from being victimized. However, the more you follow tips like these, the more you’ll decrease the chances of becoming a victim.

Safeguard your account numbers and routing numbers like your credit card and social security numbers. Criminals need your account and routing numbers, but they don’t necessarily need your checks. It’s extremely easy to fabricate checks as long as someone has your account and routing information.

When you write checks, do so with a gel pen. Ink from a gel pen seeps into the fibers of the check, making it harder to alter. Ink from ballpoint pens can be “washed” off the checks easily.

Don’t mail checks from your mailbox or the big blue Post Office mailboxes, either. Take them into the Post Office and place them in the drop box and or consider mailing them as certified mail.

Mobile banking and deposits have created an unprecedented level of convenience for customers, and also for criminals. Criminals deposit fraudulent checks into their accounts using victims’ stolen account and routing numbers. They quickly withdraw these funds before anyone has time to realize the check was bad. Criminals use online banking because there’s no face-to-face interaction with bank employees. The fraudulent and altered checks criminals deposit online don’t even have to look authentic. By the time the crime is discovered, it’s too late.

If possible, avoid writing checks altogether and pay bills online. Paying bills online can be very secure if you adhere to a few simple rules. Go directly to your service provider’s website as opposed to clicking on links to get there. Make sure the website is secure by looking for the padlock on the browser screen. The bill pay website should ask for login and password to access your accounts.

Treat your checkbooks like cash. Lock them up.

If you still receive bank statements in the mail, consider going paperless and having them delivered electronically. Bank statements may contain information that could compromise your accounts in the event of mail theft.

Check your account balances online daily. Sign up with your bank to receive alerts when suspicious activity is detected.

If you become a victim of this or any crime, call the police immediately.