Mayor's Minute by Stewart Welch III - June 2024

Pesky mosquitoes!

Summer is getting into full swing, just in time to entertain family and friends on your porch or deck. Unfortunately, your little party is a dinner bell ringing for mosquitoes!

I was recently visiting with Dana Hazen, our director of Planning, Building and Sustainability, and she shared a great idea we can all use to help eradicate mosquitoes.

Dana led the charge for Mountain Brook becoming the state's first recipient of the Bee City designation and has been instrumental in creating the pollinator garden at City Hall, including the actual planting.

To tackle our mosquito problem, she has a deviously simple plan. There is a product, Mosquito Dunks, that you can purchase at Little Hardware or many garden stores. They look like little donuts and are specifically designed to kill mosquito larvae. If you have a fountain, just drop one in. It won't harm birds or other pets. They last about 30 days and cost about $1 each.

Under the Planning, Building, and Sustainability section of the city's website, Dana even shows you how to create your own mosquito-

killing machine using a simple five-gallon bucket, a handful of straw or leaves and a Mosquito Dunk.

If you start now, you may be able to enjoy a mosquito-free summer.