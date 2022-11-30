Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - December 2022

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Stewart Welch Stewart Welch

The holiday season is very busy and a great time to reflect on so many things for which we can be thankful. At the city level, I am so excited about the completion of phase II of Lane Parke. At near full capacity, so many stores, restaurants, and businesses are in the process of filling out their space.

Once completed, we will have over 165 shops and restaurants throughout our city creating a diversity that should entice residents and visitors alike. There has never been a better time to ‘shop local,’ so I look forward to seeing you in and around our city.

I do not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate Dr. Dicky Barlow for being named 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. This is an honor well deserved as Dr. Barlow, the school board, school administrators, and teachers who have worked so hard to make certain our schools are among the very best in America.

In fact, U.S. News and World Report recently ranked our high school in the top 200 in the nation! If that is not enough, our high school athletics program ranked No. 1 in Alabama; No. 2 in the nation among public schools; and No. 5 in the nation among all schools. Quite a feat in both academics and athletics with much credit going to our teachers, coaches, and parents. Hey, it takes a village!

Finally, mark your calendar and be sure to bring the kids and grandkids to our annual Holiday Parade. This year’s parade will be Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 3 p.m. the route will begin at Office Park; circle through Mountain Brook Village in front of the Bromberg’s Christmas tree; turn in front of Barton-Clay Fine Jewelers; and finish in front of Daniel George and Brick and Tin. I have heard a rumor that Santa may make an appearance … and maybe even the Mayor wearing his top hat!