Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - February 2024

Well, it’s official! The Alabama Veterans Memorial Park is now the city’s eighth park.

I want to personally thank Tom Martin and the Veterans Park Board for their incredibly generous donation of this beautiful property. The park consists of 22 acres, which includes a beautiful Hall of Honor Memorial that lists over 11,000 Alabama veterans who died in conflict post-Civil War on its walls.

Although I did not realize it until recently, my family has a personal connection to the park. My uncle was killed in active combat during World War II. I visited the memorial and found his name. It brought back memories of conversations with my mother and how she tearfully talked about her brother and how hard the loss was for her, decades later.

For me, visiting the memorial is a solemn reminder of just how many Alabamians gave their lives to protect the freedoms we enjoy today. It is a beautiful memorial and evokes quiet reflection and profound appreciation.

Beyond the memorial lies 20-something acres of great potential.

I recently walked the property with Nimrod Long and Associates principal Joel Eliason, ASLA. We came away excited about what “could be.” Certainly, nature trails are in the mix. Joel will assist in developing a master plan of ideas.

In the meantime, Shanda Williams, of our Parks and Recreation Department, is working on projects related to safety and security for the park, as well as some sprucing up to make it even more beautiful.

My hope is that each of you will visit our newest park; take your children or grandchildren. It is a tranquil, meandering walk through the woods and offers an opportunity for a conversation about how freedom is not free and how so many Alabamians made the ultimate sacrifice for each of us.

If you have a family member or friend who was an Alabama veteran and who was killed in action in the service of our country, visit the memorial and find his or her name on the wall. You will find it an emotionally moving experience.

The park is located across from our high school baseball fields, near the I-459 interchange off exit 23. For more information, visit alabamaveterans.org. Their website includes a list of all the KIA veterans whose names are on the wall, listed by conflict and alphabetically by county.