Mayor’s Minute By Stewart Welch III - January 2023

Even in tragedies, you can find blessings if you look hard enough. In November, one of Mountain Brook’s iconic buildings was destroyed by fire. I have known Henry Ray for decades. I remember when he started his real estate business in the seventies. Later he was joined by Wilmer Poynor and in 1991. They built the Ray & Poynor building, which became an iconic landmark that welcomed residents and visitors as they entered Mountain Brook Village from U.S. 280.

Henry called me and spoke of how appreciative he was of our community’s support. I asked him if he would share his story:

“For everyone associated with Ray & Poynor, the loss of our building has been devastating. We lost “things” and “some memories” and a “place to conduct business.” However, the best thing about all this is that no one was hurt — Realtors with Ray & Poynor and all the people that made efforts to save the building.

“We are most grateful to have had this place to conduct business — a place for which we built an identity with the community. We have watched thousands of cars go by for decades — some folks would wave or blow their horns to say hello.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of community support — emails, letters (to our homes), phone calls, texts, visits; all offering prayer, thoughts, support, and appreciation of the building and its location.

“The Mountain Brook Fire Department, Mountain Brook Police Department, the City, and the Evans Group have all been more than accommodating. Also, the Vestavia and Homewood Fire Departments came to help save the building.

“I personally have been involved with the Mountain Brook Fire Department most significantly — Fire Chief Mullins and Chief Battalion Rhudy and all of the firemen associated with this fire. They not only tried desperately to save our building — they have continued to care about us after the fire. Certainly, they know their job and do it thoroughly; they are true professionals. But, the care element is an added benefit to all of us knowing they are daily looking after our safety.

“We are all so blessed to live in this community.”